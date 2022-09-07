Spending time outdoors is good for the mind and the body. Researchers have studied the effects that spending time outdoors, particularly in wooded areas, has on well-being.
Don’t forget to heed safety precautions, recognizing the potential for safety hazards and how to react.
Weather: Weather patterns can change rapidly. Check multiple weather sources for your destination prior to heading out. Layer clothing accordingly for the weather in your destination and have a plan in place in case a storm blows in. If stuck outdoors in a thunderstorm with lightning, find a low spot with a ditch or a depression, suggests AccuWeather. Tents and pavilions provide inadequate shelter and are nearly as risky as standing under a tall tree, advises the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Injuries: Always carry safety gear. Pack a first aid kit with the basics, but also items toward your adventure. For example, a life jacket is essential when boating or spending time on the water.
Topography: The lay of the land can be hazardous. Be aware of your surroundings, which can include sheer cliff edges, steep climbs, loose rocks, deep waters and more. Avoid crossing rivers and know the terrain ahead of time to plan safely.
Wildlife: People are not the only animals who enjoy the great outdoors. Encountering wildlife is common when venturing into their habitats. Many animals prefer to run off rather than engage with humans. But they also can be surprised by people or pets in nature. Traveling in groups; making noise so as not to surprise animals; keeping pets close by; and avoiding hiking at dawn and dusk when many animals are most active.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.