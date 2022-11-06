One of the more enjoyable aspects of hunting is enjoying the bounty at the dinner table after a successful hunting trip. However, not all game is safe to eat. Field and Stream, a retailer that caters to hunters, fishermen, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts, notes that the following are some ways hunters can determine if freshly killed game is safe to eat.

Look for signs of previous injuries. Previously wounded animals may be infested with maggots or have abscesses, which are swollen areas of tissue that contain pus. Animals that appear to have been injured prior to being killed should not be eaten, as consuming them can leave hunters vulnerable to illness.

