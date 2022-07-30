golfing

Golf requires mastery of a wide array of skills. Many novice players focus on improving skills related to their swings. Yet they shouldn’t overlook the importance of improving their short games as well.

In golf, short game refers to the golf shots golfers must make when they’re near or on the green. According to Golf Distillery, a golf play information and tips site, shots like bunker shots, chips and putts are part of the short game. Improving these skills can go a long way toward bettering one’s game. 

