Don’t let last week’s rain fool you.
In northern Minnesota, the spring wildfire season is well underway.
The Minnesota Incident Command System - a partnership between the United States Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota State Fires Chiefs Association – has already documented 516 wildfires across the state so far this year.
Ben Lang, assistant forestry supervisor for the DNR in Bemidji, said, “75% of Minnesota wildfires occur in the months of March, April and May.”
Leanne Langeberg, public information office for Minnesota Incident Command Systems, said that once the snowpack melts, “the area is left with what we refer to as dry fuel.”
Grasses, twigs, branches and leaves that fell last year blanket the forest floor and grasslands. They quickly dry out and can be easily ignited.
“Dry fuel is ready to burn,” Langeberg said. “If a spark takes off it can quickly turn into a wildfire.”
This year Minnesota had low snowpack across the state. That combined with a rapid melt off in mid-March – when temperatures were warmer than usual – contributed to an early start to this year’s wildfire season.
“Spring is a time when people start stepping outdoors. They start thinking about cleaning up their yards, maybe doing some burning along their ditches and roadways,” Langeberg said. “If you do any activity such as pile burning or debris burning, keep monitoring those piles and make sure that they are out cold.
“Those piles can pull heat up for a couple of weeks and on windy days an ember from that heat can take off and escape,” she added.
Permits are required for piled brush burning, debris burning and structure burning. The DNR’s website provides the specifics:
• Burning permits are required when a fire is more than three feet high and three feet in diameter
• When the ground is not completely covered by a minimum of three inches of snow
• When the fire is not contained by an approved burner or in a cooking or heating device such as a charcoal grill or camp stove
• Where county or other local jurisdiction regulations require a burning permit year round for all sizes of fires.
It is important to know that having a burning permit is not an automatic right to burn. It only allows for burning to take place, “as long as weather conditions do not pose a fire hazard.”
The DNR’s website can give you an insight if there is a high fire danger.
“Watch for ‘Red Flag’ warning days,” Langeberg said. “Those are days where our relative humidity is low and the moisture that is remaining in plants is drying out and the wind can carry a wildfire a lot quicker and farther.”
The spring and summer months also mean an increase in recreational activities such as camping. Campfires 3 feet by 3 feet and under do not need to have a permit.
“If you do choose to have a recreational fire, have water ready and be prepared to completely drown out the source of heat,” Langeberg said. Campfires can hold heat for hours, if not days. Langeberg advised to never let a campfire burn out by itself, and if the fire danger is high, choose activities without an open flame.
Spring wildfire season is naturally occurring. The severity of it depends on the snowpack and when and how fast the snow melts.
