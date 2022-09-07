Whether you’re soaking up the final days of summer or just thinking about fall fishing and hunting, remember: The best way to stay safe on the water is to wear a life jacket at all times.
Everyone who takes to the water should be familiar with boating safety guidelines.
Boating safety goes beyond learning basic operation and navigation. Safety guidelines also involve getting a vessel safety check. Boaters may be able to conduct virtual vessel exams. Licensure and registration of boats are part of responsible boat ownership.
Along with boating inspections and water rules, some other ways to stay safe involve educating oneself of the larger dangers on the water. These generally involve risky boater behavior, such as failing to wear a life jacket or having an inadequate number of life jackets for passengers. Alcohol use while boating also can be problematic. Being under the influence can adversely affect boaters’ reaction times and decision-making abilities. Curbing alcohol use while boating can help avoid accidents and deaths. Alcohol is involved in about 30% of fatal boating accidents in Minnesota. Drunk boating is drunk driving — designate a sober ride on the water and on the road.
Excessive speeds also can derail nice days on the water. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that, although there are no numerical speed limits on the water, excessive speed can cause accidents in crowded areas. Speeding makes it difficult to react to obstacles — including underwater wildlife — and bring the boat to a stop within a safe distance of others.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
