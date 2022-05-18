Keep It Clean partners at Lake of the Woods, Red Lake and Mille Lacs Lake — three of the states most popular walleye fishing destinations — want to remind anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts to leave no trace.
Aquatic invasive species are non-native plants, animals or pathogens that live primarily in the water and thrive in their new environment, often to the detriment of native species. Examples include the Asian carp, curly-leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, faucet snail, flowering rush, starry stonewort, spiny water flea and zebra mussels.
Manage trash: When bringing food, beverages, bait and other items on the lake, allow adequate space for storing trash in your cooler or a boat compartment — or bring a garbage bag. This will make it easy to contain and properly dispose of containers, plastic bags, wrappers, disposable tableware (such as paper and plastic cups, napkins, bowls, plates, silverware), bottle tops and empty cans and bottles. Ensure these items are in a secure location so that they won’t fall off or blow out of the boat.
Properly dispose of all fishing tackle: Torn soft plastics, fishing line, fish hooks, fishing lures and sinkers, any kind of fishing tackle, belong in the garbage, not in the lake. In addition to being garbage that takes a long time to decompose, they can be a danger to fish, wildlife, swimmers and others who recreationally use the lake.
Soft plastic baits do not dissolve or decompose in the water and if fish or other wildlife ingest them they can expand in their stomachs and create a blockage that hampers their ability to digest other food. Wildlife can also become tangled in fishing line, lures and hooks, which can lead to deadly outcomes. Interestingly, anglers can recycle their ripped bait plastics by making them into new plastics.
Bring your own bait pail to the bait shop: This saves time by eliminating the need to transfer the bait later and will help reduce the number of plastic bags that wind up in the lake.
Clean In Clean Out: “When boating or fishing, we recommend following the Minnesota DNR recommendations to Clean, Drain and Dispose,” said Robyn Dwight, president of the Upper Red Lake Area Association.
Clean all visible aquatic plants, zebra mussels and other prohibited invasive species from watercraft, trailers and water-related equipment before leaving any access or shoreland.
Drain water-related equipment (boat, ballast tanks, portable bait containers, motor) and drain bilge, livewell and baitwell by removing drain plugs before leaving a water access or shoreline property. Keep drain plugs out and water-draining devices open while transporting watercraft. Lower outboard and inboard motors down while on the trailer to drain water and raise up again for travel.
Dry everything for at least five days before going to other waters or decontaminate with high-pressure water (120oF or warmer).
Dispose of unwanted bait, including minnows, leeches and worms in the trash. It is illegal to release bait into a waterbody or release aquatic animals from one body of water to another. If you want to keep your bait, refill the bait container with bottled or tap water.
Follow Minnesota law and keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for at least 21 days before putting them into another body of water. The Minnesota DNR advises carefully inspect everything, boats, docks, lifts, or other water-related equipment from lakes and rivers when you remove them from the water to make sure there are no aquatic invasive species attached.
For information about Keep It Clean on Mille Lacs Lake, visit https://mlacf.org/keep-it-clean/.
