The first winner has been selected in the photo contest that’s aimed at fighting aquatic invasive species (AIS).
David Wolfe, Aitkin, submitted a photo and his was drawn June 7 as the May winner in the first of four drawings this summer. With the choice of a kayak or cash, Wolfe opted for the cash because he already has a kayak, he said.
Wolfe came to the Aitkin area a year ago and said he’s been fishing his entire life.
He said it is important for lake users to wash boats and trailers after using them on a lake. “I even check them over when I get home,” he said. “This contest makes people think about this issue more.”
There’s still time to submit photos of clean water equipment for July and August’s drawings.
Users of lakes, rivers and streams in Aitkin County were given the chance to win a kayak or cash this summer in a new program created by the Aitkin County AIS Committee.
All one has to do is take a photo of a boat, trailer or transom that has been cleaned of AIS. It may be the drain plug out, a clean prop, or a clean transom or trailer, for example. Entries are limited to one entry per person per month.
“We don’t need or want people or boat numbers or trailer licenses in the photos and photos will not be kept after entry,” said Steve Hughes, Aitkin County AIS coordinator.
People may enter one photo per month with July and August remaining that will be in a monthly drawing for a $330 kayak and paddle or $250 cash. All entries are eligible for a grand prize, a deluxe kayak and paddle, in a September drawing.
Photos may be entered by email: aitkinais@gmail.com, regular mail: Aitkin County SWCD 307 Second St. NW Aitkin, MN 56431 or dropped off at the SWCD office in the Aitkin County Government Center, second floor. The photo should include the person’s name and phone number and the lake or river where the photo was taken.
Fighting AIS
In September 2015, the Minnesota Legislature allotted approximately $10 million to distribute to counties for prevention and identification of AIS in their lakes. Aitkin County receives $270,000 annually based on the number of lakes with public accesses and the number of parking spaces at those accesses.
Lake users are responsible to dispose of unused bait and remove drain plugs as well as plants, animals and mud from their boats, watercraft, anchors, live wells, ballast tanks, etc. upon leaving a boat access. Dry docks and boatlifts for at least 21 days before moving to a different waterbody.
For more information about watercraft inspector training or the summer photo drawing, call Hughes at 218-927-7284.
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers, protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
