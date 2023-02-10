Award winners of the Tamarack Sno-Flyers Vintage Run are pictured.
The 33rd annual Tamarack Sno-Flyers vintage snowmobile run was held Jan. 28 with a route from Tamarack to The Blue Moose on the Lake, McGregor.
There were eight awards given away in the following categories:
Most Original: Rob Glover, Grand Rapids, 1972 Columbia Trail Master
Best Restored: Kelley Andreasen, White Bear, 1979 Yamaha SRX
Most Unique: Aaron Anderson, Oak Grove, 1969 Arctic Cat Panther Mod 317
Oldest Sled: Dean Floen, Silverbay, 1967 Johnson Skee Horse
Best of Show: Melody Deer, Elko, 1970 Arctic Cat Pink Panther
’80s/’90s Vintage Sled: Brett Anderson, Duluth, 1982 Kawasaki Interceptor 550
People’s Choice: Melody Deer, Elko, 1970 Arctic Cat Pink Panther
Oldest Rider: Butch Salem, Duluth, 1992 Yamaha Venture
annual club run
The Sno-Flyers will hold an annual club run on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Riders will depart at 10 a.m. from the Village Pump Saloon on Hwy. 210, Tamarack and stop at the following locations: Jack’s Shack, Lakeview Inn, Mark’s Bar, 202 Tavern and The Blue Moose.
For more information, see the Tamarack Sno-Flyers Facebook page or contact Wayne Bobendrier, trail administrator, at 218-820-5992.
