“I’m trying to get the Guinness World Record and I have to paddle it all,” said Dale “Grey Beard” Sanders during his stop in Aitkin on June 27.
It is not the first time Sanders has adventured on the source-to-sea route, canoeing the entire length of the Mississippi River. His last completed attempt was in 2015.
With his Northwinds Solo canoe, he set off on another source-to-sea trip. This time in 2022, it was on a milestone day, his 87th birthday.
He celebrated a long way from his home in Bartlett, Tennessee, as Lake Itasca is in Clearwater County in northern Minnesota. Itasca is considered the headwaters of the Mississippi River.
Sanders will not do it alone. The Grey Beard team consists of a land crew, companion paddler, a four-legged furry friend and the documentary team. Greybeard: The documentary is described on its Facebook page as “a film by Zak Rivers in association with Wilderness Mindset.” This documentary will showcase Sanders’ Guinness Book of World Records attempt to be the oldest to paddle the length of the Mississippi. This voyage, on average, takes a few months to complete.
During his time on the river, Grey Beard thinks about various topics and people, from upcoming trips with family members to deeper philosophical questions. However, first and foremost, “I think about my wife and dog more than anything else,” said Sanders.
“I try and think of things that put me in a good mood,” described Sanders. “I’m a Christian, so I think a lot about my relationship with God.”
As a graduation present for his granddaughter, Sanders plans to take her to the coast once he returns home. “I’m really looking forward to going west again in my vehicle,” said the adventurer.
Sanders also packed Bluetooth headphones to listen to tunes. His go-tos are classical music, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Some musicians he listens to are The Highwaymen, Peter, Paul and Mary, and of course, the king of rock and roll. “I love Elvis,” said Grey Beard.
Food is a concern for any outdoorsman. “The hardest part about the trip ... is preparation,” explained Sanders. “I have a terrible time buying and stocking food.” Nevertheless, when a friend or kind stranger brings a meal to one of the team’s Mississippi River stops, Sanders said, “That makes my day.”
Grey Beard’s signature snack is something he mixes himself. To make this hallmark treat, he combines granola, nuts and M&Ms.
No fainthearted
When canoeing down the Mississippi River, “there’s not just one thing that’s hard,” explained Sanders. He believes it is the “mosquitoes, heat, mud and wind.” The muddy shorelines of the river create challenges for pulling over to take a break. “I usually tell people, ‘if you don’t like mosquitoes, mud and heat, don’t paddle the Mississippi River,’” said Sanders.
According to the National Park Service, “More than 120 species of fish make their home in the river, along with recovering mussel populations. Otters, coyotes, deer, beaver, muskrats and other mammals live along the river’s banks.” So far, Sanders has seen deer, birds and a rowdy beaver who hit the underside of his canoe and startled the adventurer.
Dave Cornthwaite is credited with coming up with the Grey Beard nickname. As a friend and fellow explorer, he once told Sanders, “You are just an old grey beard adventurer.” Sanders replied, “That’s it!” From that point onward, Dale Sanders had the alias of Grey Beard.
Find updates
Updates for the documentary and Sander’s trip can be found on the Greybeard: The Documentary Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Greybeard-The-Documentary-108772671838204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.