On Saturday, Feb. 18, Ducks Unlimited (DU) held its 19th annual Fishing for Ducks Tournament on Mille Lacs Lake’s northwest corner off Pike Point.
Over 3,100 anglers showed up for the annual event. DU Regional Director Greg Erickson said, “The weather was perfect for another great event.”
The day dawned warm and sunny with temps in the low 30s, but an eerie fog rolled in just after noon and shrouded the lake for a couple hours making for perfect fishing conditions on the clear water of the big lake.
Mark Hogberg, Annandale, won the first place prize of $20,000 with a 1.37 pound tulibee and edged out second place finisher Tayden George, Park Rapids, by 2/100ths of a pound to take the cash. George registered a 1.35 pound perch for his efforts.
Hogberg’s tullie was the only one caught, the rest of the list were all perch with five bettering the pound mark. Nineteenth place was $1,900 for the 19th annual event and that went to Loni Pearson, Detroit Lakes, with a .77 pound perch.
Fiftieth and 100th places each won an Argo Explorer ATV. Cher Vue, St Paul, took one home with a .55 pound perch and Nicholas Gorach, Elk River, got one as well with a .44 pound perch.
Prizes were awarded to the 100 biggest fish registered. With a tight walleye slot and the eelpout (burbot) season closed on Mille Lacs, it made for a perch fest with a bonus tullibee for the win. All in all, there were 309 fish registered with a tie for last place with a pair of .04 pound perch.
Next year’s Fishing for Ducks event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, from noon-3 p.m.
