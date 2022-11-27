Where there is ice, its thickness this time of year is highly variable and subject to the whims of Mother Nature. And where ice hasn’t formed – or where it freezes at night and opens during the day – the water temperature is so low that an unexpected fall in can be deadly.
Anglers and others who recreate on the ice should stay on shore until there’s at least 4 inches of new, clear ice. Anytime people are on the ice, they should check its thickness every 150 feet.
Each year, unexpected falls into cold water lead to serious injury and death. Wearing a life jacket is the best way to avert tragedy, since the initial shock of falling into cold water can incapacitate even strong swimmers. Carrying a good set of ice picks can help a person get out if they fall through the ice, and a cell phone, whistle or other communications device makes it more likely they will be able to call for help.
General guidelines
No ice can ever be considered “safe ice,” but following these guidelines can help minimize the risk:
• Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).
• Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.
• Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.
• Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.
• Don’t go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.
• Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.
The minimum ice thickness guidelines for new, clear ice are:
• 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot.
• 5-7 inches for a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle.
• 8-12 inches for a car or small pickup.
• 12-15 inches for a medium truck.
• Double minimums for white or snow-covered ice.
ice self rescue
What should you do if you fall through the ice? First, try not to panic.
• Don’t remove your winter clothing. Heavy clothes won’t drag you down, but instead can trap air to provide warmth and flotation. This is especially true with a snowmobile suit.
• Turn toward the direction you came. That’s probably the strongest ice.
• Place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface. This is where a pair of nails, sharpened screwdrivers or ice picks come in handy in providing the extra traction you need to pull yourself up onto the ice.
• Kick your feet and dig in your ice picks to work your way back onto the solid ice. If your clothes have trapped a lot of water, you may have to lift yourself partially out of the water on your elbows to let the water drain before starting forward.
• Lie flat on the ice once you are out and roll away from the hole to keep your weight spread out. This may help prevent you from breaking through again.
• Get to a warm, dry, sheltered area and re-warm yourself immediately. In moderate to severe cases of cold water hypothermia, you must seek medical attention. Cold blood trapped in your extremities can come rushing back to your heart after you begin to re-warm. The shock of the chilled blood may cause ventricular fibrillation leading to a heart attack and death.
What if your vehicle breaks through?
If your car or truck plunges through the ice, the best time to escape is before it sinks, not after. It will stay afloat a few seconds to several minutes depending on the airtightness of the vehicle.
• While the car is still afloat, the best escape hatches are the side windows since the doors may be held shut by the water pressure. If the windows are blocked, use an emergency safety tool, like a spring loaded emergency hammer or an object from inside the vehicle to break the glass.
• A vehicle with its engine in the front will sink at a steep angle and may land on its roof if the water is 15 feet or deeper. As the car starts its final plunge to the bottom, water rapidly displaces the remaining air. An air bubble can stay in a submerged vehicle, but it is unlikely that it would remain by the time the car hits the bottom.
• When the car is completely filled, the doors may be a little easier to open unless they are blocked by mud and silt. Add darkness and near freezing water, and your chances of escape have greatly diminished. This underscores the necessity of getting out of the car before it starts to sink!
What if someone else falls in?
What if someone else falls through and you are the only one around to help? First, call 911.
Resist the urge to run up to the edge of the hole. This would most likely result in two victims in the water. Also, do not risk your life to try to save a pet or animal.
Preach, Reach, Throw, Row, Go
PREACH - Shout to the victim, encourage them to fight to survive and reassure them that help is on the way.
REACH - If you can safely reach the victim from shore, extend an object such as a rope, ladder, or jumper cables to the victim. If the person starts to pull you in, release your grip on the object and start over.
THROW - Toss one end of a rope or something that will float to the victim. Have them tie the rope around themselves before they are too weakened by the cold.
ROW - Find a light boat to push across the ice ahead of you. Push it to the edge of the hole, get into the boat and pull the victim in over the bow. It’s not a bad idea to attach some rope to the boat, so others can help pull you and the victim to safety.
GO - A non-professional shouldn’t go out on the ice to perform a rescue unless all other basic rescue techniques have been ruled out.
If the situation is too dangerous for you to perform the rescue, call 911 for help and keep reassuring the victim that help is on the way and urge them to fight to survive.
