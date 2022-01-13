Don’t put your camera away just because fall, winter or spring brings cold and snow storms. Instead use the snow as an asset to add additional interest to your wildlife photographs.
One way to obtain small bird photographs in the snow is to locate a bird feeder just outside a window. Additional things you will need to do are: 1) clean the windows inside and outside, 2) make sure there is enough room for a tripod inside by the window and 3) locate the camera to be as perpendicular to the window as possible. The following photograph of a song sparrow was taken in a snow storm on April 4, 2008.
Another way that is also great for spring and summer bird photography is to find dead branches and arrange them in places where birds are attracted; such as near feeders. The following photo of a bluejay provides a good example of that concept. This photograph was taken on Jan. 4, 2006, through a window in my home.
Birds are not the only wildlife attracted to feeders. Some deer who are attracted are capable of reaching a feeder up to about eight feet high. The white-tailed deer shown in the following photo is an example of how high a mature deer can feed. After watching what deer eat in different areas and seasons, I reached the following conclusion: they are gourmet eaters and will always go for the most nutritious young shoots, when available, but are also survivalists and will eat whatever is available in the winters. The photograph was taken from a window in my home on March 18t, 2013.
Another way of locating wildlife in the snowy season is to go where they are: The attached photo of the white-tailed buck in the snow was taken on Oct. 3, 2013 in South Dakota. Often you only have the opportunity for this kind of photograph when you are willing to risk being out in nasty weather.
There are not as many opportunities to photograph wildlife in the winter months so you need to be ready when the opportunity occurs. Always carry a camera with you and knowing that cellphone and iPad cameras can take some excellent pictures depending on the situation. I have seen iPads take great scenic photographs many times.
Don’t let a little snow hinder your wildlife photography but use it to enhance your wildlife photographs. So at least get out and in the fall and spring when most of the pictures shown, October, March and April, were taken. Enjoy wildlife photography throughout the year.
Jim Ravis, Master Gardener Emeritus, is an avid wildlife photographer.
