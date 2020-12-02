It was an emergency page-out Nov. 24 in Aitkin County, around 12:30 p.m.
The dispatcher called for Aitkin Fire, for a possible man through the ice.
As it turned out, the fishermen had left the area safely, though their augers left a large hole and flooding on the ice.
“Instead of a small hole, it looked like a bigger hole,” said Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida.
While this situation ended with no one hurt, Guida took the opportunity Nov. 25 to talk about proper ice safety.
“Ice is never 100% safe,” Guida reminded area residents. “We have a responsibility as people who are going to be on the ice to measure the thickness.”
With ice forming now on area lakes and ice fishers ready to head out, it’s a good time to review the rules.
In general, ice needs to be at least 4 inches of clear ice to walk on it, 5 inches for snowmobiles, 8-12 inches for small vehicles, and 12-15 inches for trucks.
People should check ice every 150 feet.
Guida also reminded people that the ice needs to be good, clear ice. Last year, it was a constant struggle with ice in the area.
“It wasn’t good, solid ice,” Guida said. “The snow insulated the ice, and it kept it from getting thick for a long time.”
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said that with white ice, people need to double the thickness requirements for safety.
The DNR also offers the following step-by-step instructions if you do go through the ice:
• Don’t remove your winter clothing. Heavy clothes won’t drag you down, but instead can trap air to provide warmth and flotation. This is especially true with a snowmobile suit.
• Turn toward the direction you came. That’s probably the strongest ice.
• Place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface. This is where a pair of nails, sharpened screwdrivers or ice picks come in handy in providing the extra traction you need to pull yourself up onto the ice.
• Kick your feet and dig in your ice picks to work your way back onto the solid ice. If your clothes have trapped a lot of water, you may have to lift yourself partially out of the water on your elbows to let the water drain before starting forward.
• Lie flat on the ice once you are out and roll away from the hole to keep your weight spread out. This may help prevent you from breaking through again.
• Get to a warm, dry, sheltered area and warm yourself immediately. In moderate to severe cases of cold-water hypothermia, you must seek medical attention.
Cold blood trapped in your extremities can come rushing back to your heart after you begin to re-warm. The shock of the chilled blood may cause ventricular fibrillation leading to a heart attack and death.
Compiled by Jennifer Eisenbart. Sources: Minnesota DNR, Aitkin County Sheriff Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.