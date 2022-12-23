Did you know that many state park campgrounds stay open year-round in Minnesota?
There is a list on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website that includes Savanna Portage, McGregor and Mille Lacs Kathio, Onamia.
Both of these parks have firewood and lodging available with Kathio including an option for electric campsites.
At the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, there are three yurts available year-round. A yurt is similar to a tent but is larger and more durable. These particular yurts are located along Yawkey Mine Lake with each one having enough space for seven people to sleep. Information on the DNR website stated, “Open flames and cooking are not allowed inside the yurts. Pets are not allowed inside yurts or in the yurt camp area. Firewood for heat is provided at no charge in the winter.” These yurts do not have plumbing but are located near year-round primitive toilets. To make reservations, go to: https://reservemn.usedirect.com/MinnesotaWeb/.
Camper cabins are available to rent at Savanna and Kathio state parks. See rental information at: www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/camper_cabins.html.
If you do decide to give winter camping a try, be sure to fully prepare for the adventure. This starts with checking weather conditions for the location you will be camping. Research what gear is right for winter camping. Obviously, warm, dry clothing and lots of it will need to be packed. A tip from www.beyondthetent.com said to use, “foam sleeping pads - not an air mattress because that can make your body colder.”
Other items to consider include a waterproof sleeping bag, extra blankets and anytime camping gear such as cooking supplies, etc. A hot water bottle in your sleeping bag with you can provide extra warmth. Staying hydrated is also important. It helps you stay warmer in the colder weather by helping your body maintain a temperature balance.
Once you have all the gear, it’s time to make reservations if necessary.
