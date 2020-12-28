Although the number of water inspectors was lower in 2020 in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of inspections was down by only about 600.
“The number of inspectors we were able to hire this year was down from 22 to 15,” said Steve Hughes, district manager of the Aitkin Soil and Water Conservation District. “We still completed 10,516 inspections compared to 11,145 in 2019.”
From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Aitkin County SWCD conducted 10,516 inspections on the following lakes: Hill, Farm Island, Minnewawa, Big Pine, Big Sandy, Cedar, Clear, Fleming, Hammal, Hickory, Ripple, Round, Round near Garrison, Wilkins, Lone, Long and Spirit. Inspections were done on boat lifts, docks, canoes, kayaks, fishing boats, Jon boats, personal watercraft, pontoons, runabouts, sailboats and wakeboard boats.
The equipment was checked for drain plugs in upon arrival; plants, animals, water and mud; and zebra mussels.
Notably, there were no violations on Hammal, Fleming, Hickory or Wilkins lakes. Long Lake had only one violation.
The most violations were recorded at Farm Island Lake and Big Sandy, also where the highest number of inspections were performed – 2,407 and 1,921 respectively.
Farm Island had 20 violations, 10 for having drain plugs in and 10 for plants, animals, water or mud on equipment. At Big Sandy, seven people had drain plugs in and two had plants, animals or mud on equipment. No zebra mussels were found in inspections this past season.
THE FIGHT
In September 2015, the Minnesota Legislature allotted approximately $10 million to distribute to counties that submitted an application and demonstrated a need for the prevention and identification of AIS in their lakes. Aitkin County receives $270,000 annually based on the number of lakes with public accesses and the number of parking spaces at those accesses.
Aitkin County established the AIS Committee to run the program and oversee the budget. The county hires trained level one inspectors to check boats and trailers and other water-related equipment for AIS and level two inspectors operate decontamination units. About 9,000 inspections were done in 2016. Over the last few years, Aitkin County has increased not only inspections, but the release of educational information via news articles and radio spots.
By 2019, watercraft inspections on area lakes numbered more than 11,000 and already hit nearly 99% compliance. Now, Hughes said it exceeds that compliance rate.
For the most part, lake users still need to remember to remove drain plugs as well as plants, animals and mud from their boats or other watercraft. The SWCD has given away thousands of boat plug holders that adhere to the back of a boat to help boaters remember to take the plugs out. Other incentive programs are a bounty paid to people who leave out docks or boat lifts an extra nine days over the state requirement (The dock or boat lift must have been in the water in the current open water season. The program runs from June 1-Nov. 30); and area bait shops which provided extra bags of clean water to people buying bait.
“Most boaters have talked to a watercraft inspector by now,” said Hughes. “People are serious about taking care of the lakes and waters.”
As always, stopping the spread of invasive species to other lakes and rivers protects habitat for native species. Overall lake and river health is better without invasive species. Healthy lakes and rivers benefit fish, wildlife and people. Remember, “Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.