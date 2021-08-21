Young Eagles ready to take flight in Aitkin skies

The Young Eagles program will be holding Young Eagle’s Day Sept. 18 at the Aitkin Airport, an event that gives kids ages 8-17 the chance to go flying in a general aviation airplane.
The YE program was founded in 1992 by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) – a national organization with hundreds of local chapters composed of flying enthusiasts and professional pilots. The EAA boasts that it’s a unique program with the mission to instigate and inspire youth in the world of aviation.
Over the years, EAA pilots have flown more than 2,000,000 kids through the YE program.
“The aviation industry has a shortage of pilots,” said Trudi Amundson, EAA member and Aitkin YE program coordinator. “We want to generate an interest in aviation among young people.”
Addy, a soon-to-be 8-year-old from Aitkin, has already signed up for the event.
“I can’t wait to be up front and help fly the plane,” she said. Her mom, Kara, said, “Piloting is a predominantly male field and so what a great way for her to explore an interest she might not be exposed to or consider otherwise.”
Aitkin’s YE program is sponsored by local EAA chapter 965, the Aitkin Flyers.
“The Aitkin Flyers will be donating their time, planes, gas and enthusiasm,” Amundson said.
Jackie Brix, president of the Aitkin Flyers, explained that a lot goes into the event.
“We have stations for the kids, from welcoming them to introducing them to their first airplane ... to explaining everything they ever wanted to know about planes.”
The kids are then loaded on the planes, taken up by a pilot and upon disembarking get a post-flight debriefing complete with their first logbook entry with the EAA.
Amundson lives in Breezy Point and has been the YE program coordinator for three years. She sought out local EAA chapters as a way to give back to the community. She is a member of both the Aitkin Flyers and chapter 810 out of Brainerd.
The flights are offered free of charge.
“The number of kids will determine how many pilots will be flying that day,” said Amundson.
If interested, contact Amundson at trudiamundson@yahoo.com. Space is limited. If interested in volunteering for the event, reach out to Brix at aitkinflyers@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.