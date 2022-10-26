The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed reports of zebra mussels in Smith Lake, near Nelson in Douglas County and in West Rabbit Lake, near Cuyuna in Crow Wing County.

Property owners on West Rabbit Lake contacted their lake association and posted information on social media about finding zebra mussels in the lake. A DNR invasive species specialist searched several areas of the lake and found at least one zebra mussel at each location. East Rabbit Lake, Clinker Lake and Turner Lake will also be listed for zebra mussels because they are connected to West Rabbit Lake.

