The MAC Bird Busters would like to invite all students in the McGregor, Aitkin and Cromwell School districts, sixth through 12th grade, with a league approved firearm safety certificate and no academic violations to join our team.
Two shooters from Aitkin held high rank on the team this past fall season. Wyatt Crowther led with a 22.4 average hitting 224/250 targets and Raija Gustin led the females with a 22 average hitting 220/250 targets. Both will participate again this spring to help lead the team to a conference victory. Raija Gustin achieved a third place title in the conference for females with her 22 average.
Thank you to the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s club for funding the addition of a five-stand clay target discipline at the Minnewawa gun range last spring.
The MAC Bird Busters was able to compete in the conference for the first time, with Raija Gustin placing third in the state for females with an average of 17 and Wyatt Crowther leading the five-stand team with an average of 19.
Head coach of five-stand, Paul Nelson said, “Raija and Wyatt worked hard to improve each week, shooting every chance they had. They are both easy to coach, accepting direction and are great teammates. I’m excited to see how they will do this spring and how they will continue to be great role models.”
If you would like more information about the MAC Bird Busters, contact Becky Paquette bpa quette12@yahoo.com or text 218-244-4442 and follow the MAC Bird Busters on Facebook. Registration closes Monday, March 20.
