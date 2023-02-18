MAC Bird Busters
Mac Bird Busters

The MAC Bird Busters would like to invite all students in the McGregor, Aitkin and Cromwell School districts, sixth through 12th grade, with a league approved firearm safety certificate and no academic violations to join our team. 

Two shooters from Aitkin held high rank on the team this past fall season. Wyatt Crowther led with a 22.4 average hitting 224/250 targets and Raija Gustin led the females with a 22 average hitting 220/250 targets. Both will participate again this spring to help lead the team to a conference victory. Raija Gustin achieved a third place title in the conference for females with her 22 average.

