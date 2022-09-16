The Aitkin Anglers fishing team heading to state, from left: Captain Jordan Moss, Captain luke Sahr, Quenten Crowther, Noah Moss, Maggie Borseth, Kolbe Sahr, Kaleb Sahr, Damon Washburn and Captain Dan Borseth.
The Aitkin Anglers team received a send off on Sept. 8 as they drove down Minnesota Avenue in downtown Aitkin.
The Aitkin Anglers fishing team took on the rest of the state this past weekend and they finished number nine after two days of fishing on Big Stone Lake near Ortonville.
Maggie Borseth and Kolbe Sahr, Damon Washburn and Kaleb Sahr and Noah Moss and Quinten Crowther all participated and gave it their all according to Coach and boat captain Dan Borseth, “These kids fished their hearts out. After day one we totaled 45.62 lbs of fish, putting us in seventh place and we came out on day two with a good bite. As fishing goes, the bite went away but we came back with three nice fish in the final 10 minutes to put us in ninth place. I couldn’t be more proud of all six anglers and the other captains as well, Jordan Moss and Luke Sahr.”
One more virtual tourney is on for this weekend and the Anglers will finish up the season at Lake of the Ozarks Oct. 15.
