Sunday Sundowners 10-16
Busch Lattes2715
Jen & the Geriatri2418
Hot Tamales1923
Class of ‘641428
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jarred B241
Christina H187
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred B564
Carrie B482
Monday Night Mix 10-17
Bernick’s92.569.5
Deerstand87.574.5
Kimbee’s8577
Aitkin Lanes8379
North. Automat.81.580.5
Dolls with Balls80.581.5
Holm’s Logging7587
Tire Barn6399
Cory K229
Nikki K199
Chixs and Dales 11-3
The DAV Team4617
Kiehm Farming3924
Ed & Stephani’s3528
Timber Lakes3330
Dutch’s Electric3132
Aitkin Lanes2736
Rock & Rollers2538
The Geriatrics1647
John Swanson214
Sandy Nix173
John Swanson575
Stanley Nix450
Thursday Night Live 10-20
Duffy145.564.5
Coombs Cuts12288
Block North109.5100.5
The Glen Store101109
The Landing95.5114.5
Deerstand93.5116.5
Grumpy Old Men93117
Bye00
Troy D225
Ashley C191
Joe C585
Ashley C503
Tuesday Tornadoes 10-18
Adv North3316
Unclaimed Frt3316
Office Shop3217
Unit for Recov2326
Savanna Pllt2227
Sowing Seeds2128
Sec State Bank1831
Rian Tree1435
Scott Watkins225
Nancy Ruhl148
Scott Watkins528
Rebecca Robinson428
Feather Merchants 10-19
Scott Watkins11991
Dumpster Fire11199
Rustic Trail109.5100.45
Triton107103
Dotzler Power106.5103.5
Bernick’s105105
North Automat97.5112.5
Flat Rock Farm84.5125.5
Chris O256
Jana F187
Jarred B673
Jana F514
