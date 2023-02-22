The Aitkin Gobblers boys basketball team finished off a great week Friday night with a 64-51 victory on the home court over the Park Rapids Panthers. 

Eli Christy led the locals with 22 points while Andrew Martinson added 17 and Isaac Asmus had 14. Nathan Price and Alex Palm each had four and Breckyn Williams added three to complete the scoring.

