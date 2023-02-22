The Aitkin Gobblers boys basketball team finished off a great week Friday night with a 64-51 victory on the home court over the Park Rapids Panthers.
Eli Christy led the locals with 22 points while Andrew Martinson added 17 and Isaac Asmus had 14. Nathan Price and Alex Palm each had four and Breckyn Williams added three to complete the scoring.
Christy and Martinson each had a pair of threes early as Aitkin built a 13-6 lead. They went on a 12-0 run at that point with help from a Christy hoop, a duece from Asmus, another three from Martinson, Christy’s hoop followed a three-point play. Martinson’s three made it 26-8 before the Panthers ran five followed by Williams’ basket.
It was pretty even the rest of the half with the Gobblers up 43-17 at the break. It was 54-37 when Christy hit Palm with a no-look pass for two and Price scored the first of his two buckets for a 58-37 advantage. The Panthers got as close as 62-51 but Christy hit a gifter and Williams did the same for the final score.
Aitkin was 8-14 from the line as the team improved to 9-12 on the season.
Coach Scott Stanfield was pleased with the week, “It was a great week for us with two big wins. Park Rapids played a rough game and scrapped to hang in there but we had too much offense. Even though we played without Braedyn Smith due to illness, our kids picked it up. We have to watch the fouls so we can keep our guys on the court but we did that in the second half. Everyone contributed tonight and that’s great to see. Nice week for sure.”
Park Rapids 27 24 51
Aitkin 43 21 64
You never know what’s going to happen when the Aitkin Gobblers and the Crosby-Ironton Rangers hit the basketball court against each other.
Over the past eight games, each team has won four, the latest a 48-46 Gobbler victory on the Rangers home court, something that hasn’t happened in over 20 years.
The two teams played earlier this season at Aitkin and the Rangers won that one 42-36.
This one was tight all the way with the Rangers leading at the half by one and Aitkin able to finish in the final minutes. Aitkin was 4-10 from the line while the Rangers were 5-10. Aitkin had six three-pointers in the game while the Rangers had five. Christy had 22 to lead the Gobblers while Smith had nine, Asmus added seven, Palm and Martinson each had three and Williams and Price each had two points.
Stanfield was pretty happy with the win, “We played really well on the defensive end, locating their shooters right away. Eli had another big game for us, I thought Nathan Price and Andrew played well off the bench. Alex had a great floor game and if we can get Braedyn some more shots he will get back to scoring more points for us.”
Aitkin 20 28 48
Crosby-Ironton 21 25 46
The Gobbler win moves the team to 8-12 on the season.
Aitkin travels to Detroit Lakes Thursday, Feb. 23.
