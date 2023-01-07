The clock was near the five-minute mark on Thursday night at the Aitkin Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament and the Pierz Pioneers had just taken a 10-point lead 49-39 against the Aitkin Gobblers in the championship game.
Among the Gobbler faithful there might not have been a lot of hope, but on the bench during a timeout, a plan was being hatched that would end up with the Gobblers scoring the final 14 points to capture the title 53-49.
Coach Scott Stanfield wasn’t that surprised with what transpired over the final few minutes, “We did a great job of locating their shooters, guys stepped up and got the job done. We shook up their big scorers a little and got their big guy a little tired and got some big rebounds.”
Pierz had their biggest lead at 49-39 but it was all Gobblers denting the scoreboard from then on. Braedyn Smith buried a three to cut it to seven, then Alex Palm hit a deuce for a 49-44 deficit. That brought a Pioneer timeout and after that Smith hit a free throw and was matched by Palm and it was 49-46. Eli Christy cut it to one with a basket and Breckyn Williams gave the Gobblers a 50-49 lead with a floater in the lane with 1:32 left.
After another Pierz timeout Smith hit a pair of gifters for a three-point lead. The Pioneers turned the ball over with :21 left and Palm got fouled on the other end. He hit one of two for a four point lead and then Aitkin was able to run out the clock to win it. Palm was nervous at the line for the two free throws, “It was nerve-wracking, those free throws, and I was glad one of them found the bottom of the net.” He also talked about the Gobblers on the defensive end, “I think we got them rattled somewhat toward the end of the game; they got a little scared with our pressure defense.”
Coach Stanfield talked about how his players have really come around, “Braedyn has moved a step up again, handling his emotions better, he wants to be perfect and he has learned to take things one at a time. Breckyn really gave us another quality game, Alex and Nathan Price did the job underneath and Nathan hit two buckets when we really needed them in the first half. Eli is just Eli, flying all over the place and getting steals and rebounds. His 20 points in the first half really helped keep us in the game. Nice team effort.” That Gobbler defense held the Pioneers to just eight points in the second half.
Christy led the Gobblers with 24 points while Smith added 11 and Palm chipped in with 10. Price had six and Williams had the big bucket late for his only two points of the night. Aitkin, now at 3-3, was 10-14 from the line while the Pioneers, now 4-2 were 8-13.
Coach Stanfield closed it up, “We would not have won this game tonight had we not played those three tough games to start the season. They prepared us for this one.”
Pierz 41 8 49
Aitkin 33 20 53
The Aitkin Gobblers scored the first 16 points of the first half and the last 22 points of the half as they rolled to a 75-28 victory over the Mille Lacs Raiders in the opening round of the Aitkin Holiday Tournament Dec. 28 at Aitkin.
The Raiders scored just four points in a lop-sided first half and although the Raiders scored 28 second-half points it was too big a deficit to recover.
Aitkin used a smothering press and overall defense early on and moved their record to 2-3 on the season while keeping the Raiders winless at 0-6.
Braedyn Smith had a big night, scoring 26 while Breckyn Williams had 11, Eli Christy and Isaac Asmus each had eight, Alex Palm added seven, Andrew Martinson had six, Tyson Sjodin and Thomas Speed each had three, Nathan Price had two and Ryan Alexander had a free throw. The Gobblers were 3-7 from the free throw line.
The Raiders were led by Hunter Haggberg with 12, followed by T.J. Remer with eight, Jacob Scallion with six and Eric Pederson with two. The Raiders were 4-9 from the line.
Braedyn Williams got the Gobblers rolling with a three and after Eli Christy scored, Williams hit another for an 8-0 start. Alex Palm hit a free throw and Christy converted a three-point play off a steal, hit another bucket and Smith hit a floater for a 16-0 lead. T.J. Remer got the first Raider basket at the 11:42 mark and after Smith hit a three and Palm a bucket, Hunter Haggberg scored the final, points of the half for Mille Lacs. They went the final nine minutes without a point while Aitkin put up nearly two dozen.
Nathan Price hit a hoop, Isaac Asmus scored, Smith hit a three and a three-point play, Breckyn Williams hit a pair of dueces, Asmus scored again and Andrew Martinson hit three straight hoops to end the half.
Eric Pederson scored to open the second half for Mille Lacs but the Gobblers went on a 14-0 run fueled by a Palm basket, three Smith treys and a three-pointer by Tyson Sjodin. The Raiders outscored the Gobblers 20-8 the rest of the way with T.J. Remer warming up and Haggberg continuing his run and Jacob Gallion scoring two hoops. The crowd came to its feet when Gobbler Thomas Speed buried a three late in the game and freshman Asmus scored twice from underneath.
Gobbler coach Scott Stanfield was happy, “We needed a game like this with the way our schedule started. We played well on the defensive end and got a lot of players in the game and in the scoring column.”
Mille Lacs 4 24 28
Aitkin 43 32 75
The Gobblers are back in action Thursday, Jan. 5 as the team travels to Cloquet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.