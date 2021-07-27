Mary Perrine is a lady with a vision.
Recently, Perrine decided to move that vision closer to reality by joining forces with Pam Johnson of Oak Ridge Homes to form the first adult Special Olympics team in a long time for Aitkin County.
Perrine is the community connections coordinator for the Aitkin County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) and wanted something for clients that would be fun and also add some competitive flavor to their activities.
Ava Carlson from Rippleside Elementary had been talking to Perrine for some time and was a major player in getting creative juices flowing.
“I thought maybe bowling would be a great activity to start with since many of our clients already bowled,” Perrine said. “I hoped for five people to sign up for it and at last count I had 15, so it turned out well.”
Practices will start in September, and the team’s first state tournament will be in November.
“I wanted to make sure I had helpers and coaches and we are working on that at this point,” Perrine said. “People are so ready to be involved in something so I thought this would be the perfect time.”
The team will be called “Better Together – Aitkin County” and will add track and field in the spring to their first year of competition.
“Pam has been a big help getting things together,” according to Perrine.
“We will be meeting with area Special Olympics reps soon and getting more information,” she said. “One of our biggest hurdles will be coaches and fundraising at this point. We will be forming a group to assist with some of that.
“Our long range goal is to keep the momentum going from year to year and involve as many people as we can,” Perrine added. “Community Education Director Lara-Lindbo Parkin envisions an inclusive program involving disabled and non-disabled participants.”
If interested in helping with the resurgence of Special Olympics in Aitkin County, call Perrine at 218-928-8141.
