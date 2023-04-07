Aitkin’s Tom Jones and Joe Gans played on a four-person team called the Oak Tones in the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club’s Friday Open League. Pictured, from left: Mary Pappas-Ladd, Joe Gans, Michael McEniry, Tom Jones.
Tom Jones and Joe Gans of Aitkin led their curling team to a league championship last week at the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club.
Six months of curling came to a close last weekend for 225 members of the Brainerd Lakes Curling Association, as winter league champions were crowned, followed by the annual Fran Holden Memorial Bonspiel that put an exclamation point on the season.
The winter league, which started Jan. 2, featured 56 teams that played in five different leagues. All the teams had at least four curlers except for the nine doubles teams. Nine weeks of league play was followed by two weeks of playoffs, which ended last Friday.
Winners:
Monday Doubles League
Raising Button Biters - Tony Michals and Brent Gunsbury
Tuesday Men’s League
A-Bracket: Wes Hanson Builders - Jeromy Kunz, Mike Hushagen, Ron Everson, Alex Tiffany
B-Bracket: Baratto Brothers Construction - Brady Knettel, Justin Goss, Matt Indihar, Ben Gottschalk
Wednesday Open League
A-Bracket: Holy Sheet - Ron Everson, Clara Navin, Alex Tiffany, Dusty Nelson
B-Bracket: Giovanni’s & Shep’s - Jace Stallman, Megan Junge, Tim Thorson, Nick Weeks, Dan Nelson
