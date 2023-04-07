Tom Jones and Joe Gans Curling Club

Aitkin’s Tom Jones and  Joe Gans played on a four-person team called the Oak Tones in the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club’s Friday Open League. Pictured, from left: Mary Pappas-Ladd, Joe Gans, Michael McEniry, Tom Jones.

 Brainerd Lakes Curling Club

Tom Jones and Joe Gans of Aitkin led their curling team to a league championship last week at the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club. 

Six months of curling came to a close last weekend for 225 members of the Brainerd Lakes Curling Association, as winter league champions were crowned, followed by the annual Fran Holden Memorial Bonspiel that put an exclamation point on the season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.