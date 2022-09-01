Aitkin Gobbler football coach Alan Hills has an interesting task as the 2022 season approaches. For the first time in a while he will have a lot of kids playing both sides of the ball while the underclassmen get the experience they need to step in.
He knows he will still have a good club but with some challenges, “We return 17 seniors from last year’s team that gives us valuable experience heading into the season. They’ve been great role models for the younger kids as guys who have been through it and played at a higher level. We have high expectations again but will have a lot of guys who will be two-way players for the first time which will be a little bit of an adjustment. We need some of the underclassmen to step up, take the next step and provide some depth. It’s a great opportunity for them to gain some varsity experience. We are excited to get this group on the field. They are a very talented group and they should be fun to watch.”
The Gobblers, coming off another great year at 8-3, will open the season at home with the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Sept.1.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
