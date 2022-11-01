The Aitkin Gobblers football team finished the regular season with a 52-0 win on the road at Hibbing Oct. 19. 

Jacob Williams scored four touchdowns as he returned from an injury with a vengeance. The sophomore opened the scoring with a 29-yard run in the first quarter. He ran the PAT and it was 8-0 early. He scored again in the second, this time on a 25-yard run with Alex Palm passing to Nathan Price for the PAT. Palm scored himself on a one-yard run with Braedyn Smith hitting Price for the PAT and it was 24-0 at the half. 

