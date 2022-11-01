The Aitkin Gobblers football team finished the regular season with a 52-0 win on the road at Hibbing Oct. 19.
Jacob Williams scored four touchdowns as he returned from an injury with a vengeance. The sophomore opened the scoring with a 29-yard run in the first quarter. He ran the PAT and it was 8-0 early. He scored again in the second, this time on a 25-yard run with Alex Palm passing to Nathan Price for the PAT. Palm scored himself on a one-yard run with Braedyn Smith hitting Price for the PAT and it was 24-0 at the half.
Williams scored his third touchdown with a 28-yard dash and Smith ran for the
PAT and a 32-0 lead. Two minutes later Hayden Workman stepped in front of a Hibbing pass and took it 45 yards to the house. Palm recorded the points after and it was 40-0. After the Gobblers covered a fumble at their own 15, a penalty and a Palm run set things up for another Williams score, this time a 51-yard scamper.
The Gobblers’ longest drive of the night came in the final period as they went 80 yards in 10 plays with the last 16 coming on a pass from Smith to Eli Christy and a touchdown. That made the final 52-0.
Coach Alan Hills was more than happy with his team’s play, “It was a great team win, we got solid contributions throughout the roster. More importantly, it gets us back on track heading into the playoffs. I’m proud of the guys for staying on course and not letting a couple of losses get the better of us.”
The stats were overwhelmingly leaning to the Gobblers as they posted 415 total yards to just 97 for the BlueJackets. Jacob Williams churned up 266 of the Gobblers 393 yards on the ground. Palm had 53 yards on seven carries. Smith was 2-5 in the air for 22 yards, Christy getting the one for 16 yards and Williams the other for six yards. Workman led the defense with one solo and 11 assists and Kane Beirne added three solos and seven assists. First downs were 18-5 in favor of the Gobblers.
The win gives Aitkin a 5-3 record heading into Section AAA play this week.
