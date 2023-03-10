The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team knew it was in for a tussle when they traveled to Duluth Marshall in the opening round of the Section 7AA tournament last Thursday and that’s about how it went as the Hilltoppers exploded in the first half and never looked back in an 85-41 win. 

The Gobblers turned the ball over 22 times in the first half and gave up too many easy hoops as they finished the season with a record of 7-18. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.