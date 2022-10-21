The Gobbler volleyball team had a busy week and finished it off with a road win Oct. 14 at Duluth Marshall.
It took the locals four sets, but they got it done and upped their record to 10-14 heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Gobbler volleyball team had a busy week and finished it off with a road win Oct. 14 at Duluth Marshall.
It took the locals four sets, but they got it done and upped their record to 10-14 heading into the final week of the regular season.
Teagan Piecek had 10 kills to lead Aitkin while Hannah Jones added four. Maddie Hamilton had four aces while Jessica Much had 39 digs and Kenzie Hamilton had 20. Brooke Zubke had four blocks and Maddie had a dozen set assists.
Aitkin 27 24 25 25
D. Marshall 25 26 12 12
The Greenway Raiders wound up its home season Oct. 11 with a three-set victory over the Gobblers, who were playing back-to-back nights again this season.
Aitkin was led by Piecek who went over the “100” mark in kills by putting up six as did Baylie O’Neil. Zubke had five kills to leave her just short with 99 kills on the year. Zubke also had five blocks while Kenzie had four aces and Maddie had 10 set assists. Much had 23 digs and Kenzie added 12.
Aitkin 14 21 20
Greenway 25 25 25
The Gobblers started off a three-match week with a nice home win over Hinckley-Finlayson Oct. 10 in three straight sets.
Aitkin moved to 9-13 with the win and got great team play from everyone.
Coach Julie Asmus was happy with the win, “I am so proud of the girls for their hard work. They were determined in the third set to win. After being down they fought hard to come back and win. Brooke was blocking well and Abby did great serving.”
Piecek had six kills to lead Aitkin while Zubke added seven. Jones and Kendall Ratz each had four. Jones had four blocks and Zubke had three while Maddie had 13 set assists, Palm had five aces and Zubke had three. Much led in digs with 26 as she went over the 400 mark for digs this season. Emma Ostrowski had 15 digs, several of those in key spots in the match.
Hinckley-Finlayson 23 15 23
Aitkin 25 25 25
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.