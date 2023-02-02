Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers dropped three in regular season duals last week on the home mat.
Tuesday, the Gobblers fell to the Milaca Wolves 28-37, before losing to the Royalton-Upsala Royals 25-42 and the Mille Lacs Raiders 40-41 in a quadrangular on Thursday.
Aitkin won the second match of the quad 70-6 over Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena.
The Gobblers tied Mille Lacs 40-40 with the Raiders being declared the winner by Criteria F – most forfeits which Aitkin gave up one at 220 and Mille Lacs having none. Scores for the other matches in the quad were Mille Lacs over BCLB 59-15 and Royalton over Mille Lacs 62-13 and 72-6 over BCLB.
The Gobblers will host Grand Rapids Thursday, Feb. 2 for Parent’s Night and Senior Recognition before going into Section action starting Feb. 16.
milestones
Senior Jack Grell claimed his 100th varsity career win during the Royalton match on Thursday.
Aitkin, 28
Milaca, 37
106-Weston Kyllonen lost a 3-7 decision to Rob Gerisch.
113-Andrew Hudrlik fell to Lincoln Starr.
120-Jake McGuire lost a 3-12 major decision to Austin Linder.
126-John Pelarski, forfeit.
132-Tyler Franke won a hard fought 1-0 decision over Nick Reese.
138-Nathan Trotter won a 15-2 major over Rollie Stienbrecher.
145- Tyler Hacker fell to Jack Schoenborn.
152-Kenny Erickson pinned Seth Noack in :59.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Caleb Sahlstrom.
170-Jack Grell won a 6-4 overtime decision over Clay Anderson.
182-Jacob Williams won a 13-8 decision over Jack Nord.
195-Kane Beirne fell to Jack Hanson.
220-Aitkin was open.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton won a 6-2 decision over Logan Ash.
Exhibition matches were won by Madelyn Strohmayer, Garrett Trotter, Kayleanna Insley, Noah Roettger and Aiden Insley.
Aitkin, 25
Royalton, 42
106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Marcus Hays.
113-Andrew Hudrlik fell to Adon Ripple.
120-Jake McGuire fell to Tucker Simmons.
126-John Pelarski lost an 8-10 decision to Lane Olson.
132-Tyler Franke fell to John Bzdok.
138- Nathan Trotter got the Gobblers on the board with a 9-5 decision over Brady Yourczek.
145- Tyler Hacker fell to Will Gorecki.
152- Kenny Erickson won a close 8-7 decision over Sawyer Simmons.
160-Hayden Workman won a 7-4 decision over Nick Leibold.
170-Jack Grell pinned Jake Lenners in 1:07 to claim his 100th varsity win.
182-Kane Beirne lost a 4-10 decision to Brayden Lenners.
195-Jacob Williams won an 18-8 major decision over Kaden Holm.
220-Aitkin was open.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Brandon Mugg in 1:01.
Winning exhibition matches were Noah Roettger and Jeremiah Cortez (2).
Aitkin, 70
BCLB, 6
106-Weston Kyllonen, forfeit.
113-Andrew Hudrlik, forfeit
120-Jake McGuire won an 8-0 major decision over Brody Mistic
126-John Pelarski, forfeit.
132-Tyler Franke, forfeit.
138-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
145-Tyler Hacker, pinned Michael Wuoti in 3:41.
152-Kenny Erickson fell to Bryce Frenzel.
160-Hayden Workman pinned Kasey Clark in :37.
170-Jack Grell pinned Shayne Swedberg in 3:41.
182-Jacob Williams, forfeit.
195-Kane Beirne, forfeit
220-Double forfeit.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Tyreese Goodman in :32.
Winning exhibition matches for Aitkin were Noelan Jones and Andrew Hudrlik.
Aitkin, 40
ML, 41 by criteria
106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Vincent Schmid.
113-Andrew Hudrlik fell to Creedon Spengler.
120-Jake McGuire fell to Zach Remer.
126-John Pelarski lost a 0-12 major to Donovan Schmid.
132-Tyler Franke fell to Carter Adickes.
138-Nathan Trotter pinned Justin Spengler in 1:34.
145- Tyler Hacker fell to Cam Wilkes.
152-Kenny Erickson pinned Chase Calander in :20.
160-Hayden Workman won a 14-6 major over Landyn Remer.
170-Jack Grell pinned Will Skogan in 1:32.
182-Jacob Williams pinned Chris Ecker in 3:37.
195-Kane Beirne pinned Logan Knudson in 2:37.
220-Aitkin was open.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Warren Minenko in :41.
Exhibition matches were won by Luke Workman (2) and Noah Roettger.
