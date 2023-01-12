Aitkin boys basketball

Aitkin boys basketball vs. Pillager photo.  Senior captain Eli Christy goes up for a layup. 

 Lexi Hills

Eli Christy scored 17 and Braedyn Smith added 16 as the Aitkin Gobblers boys basketball team won at home Jan. 6 against the Pillager Huskies by a score of 49-47. 

The Gobblers used a nice 14-1 run over the last seven plus minutes of the first half to lead by 10 at the break and held the Huskies at bay over the final 10 minutes to even their record at 4-4 on the season. 

