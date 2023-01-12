Eli Christy scored 17 and Braedyn Smith added 16 as the Aitkin Gobblers boys basketball team won at home Jan. 6 against the Pillager Huskies by a score of 49-47.
The Gobblers used a nice 14-1 run over the last seven plus minutes of the first half to lead by 10 at the break and held the Huskies at bay over the final 10 minutes to even their record at 4-4 on the season.
Breckyn Smith chipped in with eight points while Alex Palm had four and Andrew Martinson and Isaac Asmus each had two points.
The game started with a pair of threes from Smith and led 11-10 when the Huskies took its first lead of the game at 12-11. Martinson answered right away for a 13-12 Gobbler lead. It was 20-15 Huskies with 7:25 remaining in the first half when the Gobblers caught fire.
Palm scored and Christy hit a pair of free throws to make it a 1-point game. The two teams traded free throws and Christy picked off a rebound from a missed free throw and put the Gobblers in front to stay 22-21. Aitkin scored the final nine points of the half as Williams buried a three, Christy scored off a long pass for a 3-point play and Smith hit another three, his fourth of the half and Aitkin was up 31-21 at the break.
Pillager quickly got back in the game and trailed by just three at 41-38 before Williams hit another trey and a pair from the line to extend it to 46-38. Christy’s bucket and a free throw was all Aitkin would get from then on, but it was enough as a desperation 3-point shot from half court by the Huskies bounced away as time ran out.
Coach Scott Stanfield was happy with the win, “It was a nice win after the loss the night before and it gives us three wins in the Section now. That helps when the seeding is done later on. Breckyn is getting better every game and Isaac gives us quality minutes and makes a difference every time he is on the court. Pillager is very physical but we hung in there and took them on. Tanner Nissen has been playing tough and had more minutes on the court tonight. He loves to play and expects a lot from himself. It was a nice team win.”
Pillager 21 26 47
Aitkin 31 18 49
The Aitkin Gobblers put three players in double figures Jan. 5 on the road at Cloquet but it wasn’t enough as the Lumberjacks scored a 67-48 victory dropping the Gobblers record to 3-4 on the season.
Eli Christy and Alex Palm each scored 14 and Braedyn Smith added 13 for Aitkin while Nathan Price added four, Breckyn Williams had two and Andrew Martinson had a free throw to complete the scoring. Aitkin was 8-12 from the line while Cloquet was 12-20.
Aitkin 17 31 48
Cloquet 27 40 67
Aitkin returns to action Thursday, Jan. 12 as the Gobblers host Wadena-Deer Creek.
