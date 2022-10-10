Gobblers in the pre-match circle before the final regular season match with C-I.
The Aitkin Gobblers finished the regular season with a 5-2 home loss to the Crosby-Ironton Rangers.
Aitkin’s tennis team ended the season with a record of 2-14.
#1 Singles Tori Oehlein (CI) beat Breanna Hines (A) 4-6, 6-1, 11-9
#2 Singles Margaret Silgen (CI) beat Macy Paulbeck (A) 6-2, 6-0
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Brooke Johnson (CI) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
#4 Singles Sam Much (A) beat Claire Severson (CI) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2
#1 Doubles Emma Silgen/Lucy Lewandowski (CI) beat Charlee Genz/Kennedy Jorgensen (A) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles Sydney Jones/Marialla Fitzpatrick (CI) beat Peyton Perrine/Addison Steffens (A) 6-3, 6-3
#3 Doubles Lilli Young/Maria Smith (CI) beat Marlie Kazmerzak/Paige Packer (A) 6-1, 6-2
The Aitkin Gobblers took on the fourth ranked Pine City Dragons on the road Sept. 27 and saw its record fall to two on the season with a 6-1 defeat.
Breanna Hines improved to 13-5 on the season with her win at number one singles.
#1 Singles Breanna Hines (A) beat Addie Sell (PC) 6-4, 7-5
#2 Singles Allison Unverzagt (PC) beat Macy Paulbeck (A) 6-1, 6-3
#3 Singles Brooke Boland (PC) beat Madi Lehrer (A) 6-2, 6-0
#4 Singles Lily Struss (PC) beat Grace Hanson (A) 6-0, 6-0
#1 Doubles Ella Sell/Sophie Lahti (PC) beat Sam Much/Charlee Genz (A) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Doubles Claire Emmons/Malia Mikyska (PC) beat Kennedy Jorgensen/Peyton Perrine (A) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Doubles Brenna Youngbauer/Lena Rovbinek (PC) beat Maelie Kazmerzak/Vera Eisenbraun (A) 6-0, 6-0
