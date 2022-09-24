Sam Much gets a return back in action last week.
Breanna Hines won her 11th match of the year and got help from Macy Paulbeck and Madi Lehrer.
The Aitkin Gobblers tennis team fell short in the matchup at Mora Sept. 15, dropping a close 4-3 decision to the Mustangs. Aitkin falls to 2-9 with the loss.
#1 Singles Breanna Hines (A) beat Maren Ryan (M) 6-3, 6-1
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Sophie Peterson (M) 6-3, 6-4
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Mya Peterson (M) 7-6, 2-6, 10-5
#4 Singles Morgan Nordaune (M) beat Charlee Genz (A) 6-2, 6-1
#1 Doubles Parker Ennis/Lauren Kohlgraf (M) beat Sam Much/Grace Hanson (A) 6-2, 6-4
#2 Doubles Hazel Carda/Teagan Oslin (M) beat Kennedy Jorgensen/Addison Steffens (A) 6-0, 6-2
#3 Doubles Addy Axtell/Emma Axtell (M) beat Peyton Perrine/Ev Nordberg (A) 6-0, 6-0
Hines improved to 11-3 while Paulbeck is now 9-6 and Lehrer is 9-5.
Duluth Denfeld
The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team won all four singles matches on its way to a 4-3 road win Sept. 12 at Duluth Denfeld.
The win gives the Gobblers a 2-8 record on the season and was their first win in the last nine matches against some tough opponents.
#1 Singles Breanna Hines (A) beat Maddi Watts (DD) 6-4, 7-6
#2 Singles Macy Paulbeck (A) beat Zaidea Kinziger (DD) 6-1, 6-1
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Elizabeth McGovern (DD) 6-0, 6-0
#4 Singles Payton Perrine (A) beat Lydia Saxin (DD) (forfeit)
#1 Doubles Ava Borham/Grace Schiltz (DD) beat Kayli Bill/Sam Much (A) 6-4, 6-3
#2 Doubles Maria Oppelt/Olivia Maki (DD) beat Kennedy Jorgensen/Charlee Genz (A) 5-7, 6-1, 10-7
#3 Doubles Riley Anderson/Libby Elliott (DD) beat Addison Steffens/Paige Packer (A) 6-0, 6-4
Hines moved her record to 10-3 with the win while Lehrer moved to 8-5 and Paulbeck pushed her record to 8-6. The Gobblers next action is Sept. 22 at Foley.
