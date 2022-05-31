Saturday, June 4 is going to be a big day for a special track team from Aitkin.
It will be the first time in over 30 years that Aitkin will send a Special Olympics track and field team to a regional event.
Sixteen adults will be taking part in four events at the Grand Rapids track facility. Team organizer Mary Perrine is excited and nervous about the event, “We have 16 signed up for the event and we put a three-event limit on each athlete. We have a number of coaches but Pam Johnson has really taken the lead for us. We expect 6-8 other teams to be participating and our team is very excited to be going. Our team includes Emily Bellah, Jodie Bickford, Annie Canfield, Colin Courtemanche, Bryan DeWitt, Katie Fischer, Russ Gilbertson, Aaron Hermans, William Hermans, Amy Hines, Zach Johnson, Kristie Laine, Jessica Marsh, Samantha Rassier, Lana Vogeland and Jazmine Westman. Pam has a lot of help from volunteer coaches as well so we’re looking to have a great time and do well.”
The first attempt at a team was for a bowling competition, but they had to do things virtual because of the pandemic, so this will be a special event, to say the least.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.