Pequot Lakes made a brief stop at the Aitkin High School gym Oct. 6 and took care of the Gobblers in quick fashion in three straight sets to improve its record to 16-1 on the season while dropping Aitkin to 8-13. 

Set one was the best of the night for Aitkin as the Gobblers hung in at 21-11 before the Patriots went on to the win. Set two was a runaway as Aitkin trailed 11-2, 16-3 and 21-4 before Pequot Lakes getting the win. Set three was more of the same with the visitors leading 15-4, 19-4 and 21-5 before ending the night for the Gobblers. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.