Pequot Lakes made a brief stop at the Aitkin High School gym Oct. 6 and took care of the Gobblers in quick fashion in three straight sets to improve its record to 16-1 on the season while dropping Aitkin to 8-13.
Set one was the best of the night for Aitkin as the Gobblers hung in at 21-11 before the Patriots went on to the win. Set two was a runaway as Aitkin trailed 11-2, 16-3 and 21-4 before Pequot Lakes getting the win. Set three was more of the same with the visitors leading 15-4, 19-4 and 21-5 before ending the night for the Gobblers.
Aitkin was led by Teagan Piecek with six kills with Hannah Jones adding three. Piecek and Abby Palm each had one ace while Maddie Hamilton had five set assists with Palm adding three and Jessica Much chipping in with three. Much led in digs with 16, Kenzie Hamilton had seven and Maddie had five.
Pequot Lakes 25 25 25
Aitkin 15 4 6
The Aitkin Gobblers played a tough match against the Proctor Rails Oct. 4 at the Aitkin High School gym before falling in four sets. The first set was a good one but the Rails pulled away and won it by nine.
Game two was a tight one as well with the set close all the way. The Gobblers tied it at 19-19 and again at 21-21 but the Rails snuck it out. Game three was a great one with both teams holding the lead. The Gobblers trailed 22-21 but rallied and Maddie served the final three points for Aitkin, taking the match to set four. Proctor was the better team in the final set as they led 16-11, 20-13 and 24-14 before getting the final point to end the night.
Leading the locals were Piecek, Brooke Zubke and Much with one ace apiece. Much had 20 digs while Emma Ostrowski had 10 and Kenzie adding 9. Maddie had 13 set assists while Palm had seven and Hannah Jones, Kendall Ratz, Emma Miles and Savannah Holm each had one block.
Proctor 25 25 22 25
Aitkin 16 23 25 14
The Aitkin Gobblers got 11 kills from Zubke on the way to a three-set sweep of the visiting Moose Lake/Willow River Rebels in Aitkin on Oct. 3.
Maddie added 16 set assists and Much and Maddie had 38 and 37 digs respectively as Aitkin moved its record to 8-11 on the season. Piecek had five aces and Hannah Jones added three blocks in the win.
Coach Julie Asmus was pretty happy with her club, “The girls played with a lot of heart tonight. They stayed in the system and everyone gave their all. So proud of them. They made a game plan and stuck to it. Ostrowski said we were going to put the pedal to the metal and that’s what they did.”
The two teams played a competitive first set and then a wild second as the Gobblers led 24-23 only to have the Rebels tie it at 25-25 before Aitkin got the final two points for the win. They jumped out 11-6 in the third and went on to the victory.
M Lk-Wlw River 22 25 16
Aitkin 25 27 25
The Gobblers were back in action Oct. 11 at Duluth Marshall.
