The Greenway Raiders seem to have the Aitkin Gobblers’ number the last several years. That didn’t change as the two teams met in Greenway Oct. 29 in the second round of the Section 7AA volleyball tournament.
The Gobblers stayed strong the whole match but lost in three straight, ending the season with a record of 13-15.
Teagan Piecek had eight kills to lead the Gobblers while Baylie O’Neil added six. Kenzie Hamilton had the only Aitkin ace of the night while Brooke Zubke had two blocks. Maddie Hamilton had seven set assists and Abby Palm had six, Jessica Much and Emma Ostrowski led in digs with 18 apiece.
Coach Julie Asmus on the loss and the season, “I had great girls, I will miss them so much. They worked hard and were in every set. They should be proud of the season they had and that they never gave up.”
Aitkin 15 24 18
Greenway 25 26 25
Piecek hammered out 14 kills to help the Aitkin Gobblers move past the first round of the Section 7AA volleyball tourney with a three-set victory over the visiting Rock Ridge Wolverines Oct. 26.
Aitkin got three kills apiece from Zubke and Maddie with Kendall Ratz, O’Neil and Hannah Jones each adding two kills.
Game one was a tight one all the way with the set tied nine times before the Gobblers prevailed. The Gobblers trailed 13-11 before Maddie served three aces in five serves giving Aitkin the 16-13 edge. The Wolverines climbed back into it and took a 19-18 lead. Zubke had a kill and Ratz slammed one home followed by a kill from Jones and soon after Palm fired an ace to end the set 25-21.
Game two was all Gobblers as Aitkin moved out to a lead and never looked back. The set was tied just once at 2-2 and it ended with a Piecek kill and a block by Jones. Set three saw Aitkin jump out to a 10-2 lead but the Wolverines weren’t finished yet. They battled back and tied the set at 11-11.
O’Neil recorded a kill and Aitkin moved out to a 16-14 lead. Piecek picked up another kill and Kenzie Hamilton put up three aces and then it was 21-14. Again Rock Ridge wasn’t done as they closed things to 24-23 before the Gobblers got the final point and won the match.
Zubke had three blocks to lead Aitkin while Jones had two and O’Neil and Savannah Holm each had one. Maddie had 17 set assists while Palm had four and Much had 15 digs to lead that department. Kenzie had eight and Maddie had seven to add to the dig total.
Coach Julie Asmus was excited for her team, “The girls played fantastic volleyball, they came fired up and played with heart the whole match. We made some amazing saves on defense, hustled and never gave up. Teagan Piecek’s hits were amazing tonight. We need this positive energy to keep it going. They picked a great time to play their best volleyball.”
(0) comments
