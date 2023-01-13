Pictured at left: Varsity medal winners at the Mora Invitational (front l to r) John Pelarski, Kenny Erickson, Nathan Trotter and Jackson Cline, (back) Walker Jones, Craig Ashton, Jack Grell and Jacob Williams.
Aitkin Wrestling
Pictured above: Juniors Walker Jones and Kenny Erickson joined the Guillotine 60 Win Club during the Grand Rapids match last Tuesday.
Medal winners at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo were (left to right) Kyle Hacker,
Jackson Cline, Craig Ashton and Madelyn Strohmayer. Not pictured: Jacob Benson-Vick.
Aitkin wrestlers have had a little trouble getting the rhythm going. Struggling with weather and holiday breaks interrupting pratices, canceling matches and being plagued with injuries, the Gobblers haven’t been able to field a full varsity roster. Finally getting in some mat time, the Gobblers hit it hard last week with the Rumble over the holiday break, three matches on the road and then a full-day tournament at Mora on Saturday.
The Gobblers were slated for a tri at Foley with the Falcons and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale before heading to Ashland, Wisconsin to wrestle their tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14. Ashland is coached by Aitkin alumni, Joe Hasskamp and has invited Aitkin to participate the last few years.
rumble on the red
Aitkin placed five in their respective divisions at the Rumble in Fargo Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30. Junior Madelyn Strohmayer (4-1) finished as runner-up in the Girl’s Division at 120 pounds. Jacob Benson-Vick (5-1) claimed the runner-up spot at 106 in the JV portion with Jackson Cline (6-2) in fourth and Kyle Hacker (4-3) finishing in sixth at 132 pounds. Senior Craig Ashton wrestled his way to fifth place, going 4-2 at heavyweight in the varsity portion of the tournament.
Also wrestling in the 58-team varsity tournament were 126 pounds, John Pelarski (1-2); 138, Kenny Erickson (2-2) and Nathan Trotter (1-2); 160, Walker Jones (1-2); 170, Jack Grell (1-2); and 182, Jacob Williams (0-2). Wrestling in the JV division at 95 pounds, Weston Kyllonen (2-2); 113, Adrian Kramarczuk (0-2); 120, Jake McGuire (2-2); 126, Aiden Insley (1-2); 132, Noah Roettger (3-2) and Garrett Trotter (2-2); 138, Tyler Hacker (3-2), Tyler Franke (0-2) and Luke Workman (2-2), 152, Hayden Workman (4-2), Noelan Jones (1-2) and Jeremiah Cortez (2-2) and Kaine Beirne (1-2) at 195. Kayleanna Insley also wrestled in the Girl’s Division with 45 teams.
Aitkin, 29
Grand Rapids, 33
106-Aitkin was open.
113-Jacob Benson-Vick lost by technical fall to Joe Seely.
120-Madelyn Strohmayer lost by technical fall to Holden Brink.
126-John Pelarski lost a 1-7 decision to Alex Lehman.
132-Jackson Cline lost by technical fall to Justin Jobe.
138-Tyler Hacker won a 5-1 decision over Destan Skelly.
145- Nathan Trotter lost a 4-5 decision to Tanner Morlan.
152-Kenny Erickson wrestled a 14-4 major over Warren Ritter.
160-Walker Jones pinned Oliver Spahn in :52.
170-Jack Grell pinned Weston Danielson in 3:20.
182-Double forfeit.
195-Jacob Williams won a 17-8 major decision over Jaxon Thompson.
220-Kane Beirne fell to Joe Berg.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton fell to Clayton Danielson.
Exhibition matches were won by Weston Kyllonen, Garrett Trotter, Noelan Jones (2), Noah Roettger and Kayleanna Insley.
Aitkin, 25
Brainerd, 39
106-open.
113-open.
120-open.
126-John Pelarski lost a 3-10 decision to Cade Ostrowski.
132-Jackson Cline won an 4-2 decision over Lucas Lind.
138- Nathan Trotter lost a 1-7 decision to Easton Dircks.
145- Kenny Erickson pinned Elijah Germann in 1:56.
152-open.
160-Walker Jones pinned Gabe Jukish in 1:28.
170-double forfeit.
182-Jack Grell lost a 4-10 decision to Shane Carlson.
195-Jacob Williams won a 10-2 major decision over Ethan Kosloski.
220-Kane Beirne fell to Eli Wiskow.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Carson Faehnrich in :34.
Aitkin, 18
Little Falls, 39
106-open.
113-open.
120-Madelyn Strohmayer lost a 4-9 decision to Cassidy Okerman.
126-John Pelarski won a 6-4 decision over Mason Rausch.
132-Jackson Cline wrestled a 13-3 major decision over Hayden Ramsdell.
138-Nathan Trotter lost a 4-5 decision to Noah Cameron.
145- Kenny Erickson won a 7-2 decision over Abe Anez.
152-Walker Jones lost a 4-9 decision to Beau Robinson.
160-open.
170-Jack Grell lost a 3-4 decision to Ryan Kloecki.
182-Jacob Williams won a 5-2 decision over Ivan Petrich.
195-open.
220-Kane Beirne lost a 0-6 decision to Alex Schmitz.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Aiden Norlie in :12.
Winning exhibition matches for the night were Noah Roettger (2) and Tyler Hacker.
more invitational
Aitkin brought home five champion medals and placed the team in third place with only showing in eight out of the 14 weight classes at the Mora Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Mora topped the tournament with 217.5 points followed by Andover with 173. Aitkin came in close behind with 164.5 points, followed by Rush City-Braham, 127; Mille Lacs Raiders, 126; Hibbing, 98; Sartell-St. Stephen, 93; Albany, 75.5; Spectrum, 39.5 and Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway, 13.
Bringing home the gold were Kenny Erickson at 145 pounds, Walker Jones, 152; Jack Grell, 170; Jacob Williams, 182; and Craig Ashton at Heavyweight. Finishing in the runner-up spot were John Pelarski at 126 and Jackson Cline at 132 with Nathan Trotter placing fourth at 138.
In the JV portion of the tournament, Aitkin had two first place finishers. Tyler Hacker and Weston Kyllonen both went 2-0 with Jeremiah Cortez, Noelan Jones, Noah Roettger, Aiden Insley and Garrett Trotter going 1-1 to place in second. Also wrestling were Luke Workman, Tyler Franke and Adrian Kramarczuk.
Madelyn Strohmayer went 3-0 for a first place finish in the Girl’s Division and Kayleanna Insley went 1-1 for the day.
Aitkin Wrestling photo
