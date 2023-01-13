Aitkin wrestlers have had a little trouble getting the rhythm going. Struggling with weather and holiday breaks interrupting pratices, canceling matches and being plagued with injuries, the Gobblers haven’t been able to field a full varsity roster. Finally getting in some mat time, the Gobblers hit it hard last week with the Rumble over the holiday break, three matches on the road and then a full-day tournament at Mora on Saturday.

The Gobblers were slated for a tri at Foley with the Falcons and Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale before heading to Ashland, Wisconsin to wrestle their tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14. Ashland is coached by Aitkin alumni, Joe Hasskamp and has invited Aitkin to participate the last few years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.