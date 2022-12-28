Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers won all three of their matches in the quadrangular at Pine City Tuesday night, Dec. 20, two being section match-ups. The Gobblers beat the Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson Dragons in the first match 62-18, before taking the Wisconsin’s Luck, Frederic, Grantsburg, Siren wrestlers, 68-12. In the final match of the evening, Aitkin won over section foe, Rock Ridge, 45-33. Reaching milestones in the Tuesday night matches were sophomores Jacob Williams with 75 career wins and John Pelarski with 50 wins.
The Gobblers plan to be in West Fargo Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 27-28-29, competing in the annual Rumble on the Red.
Aitkin, 62
PC-HF, 18
106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Roman McKinney.
113-Andrew Hudrlick fell to James Noreen.
120-Jake McGuire pinned Anthony Thomas in 5:38.
126-John Pelarski wrestled a 16-4 major decision over Braxton Peetz.
132-Jackson Cline won a 13-2 major over Frank Betters.
138-Tyler Franke took the forfeit for Aitkin.
145- Nathan Trotter pinned Nick Blaiser in :50.
152-Tyler Hacker fell to John Mead.
160-Hayden Workman pinned Damion Torgerson in :46.
170-Walker Jones grabbed a quick :15 pin over Jace Preston.
182-Jacob Williams pinned Ethan Perrotti in 4:00.
195-Jack Grell pinned Logan Kolecki in 2:56.
220-Kane Beirne received a forfeit.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Aitkin, 68
LFGS, 12
106-Weston Kyllonen received a forfeit.
113-Andrew Hudrlick fell to Codi Stenlund.
120-Jake McGuire pinned Aiden Johnson in 5:30.
126-John Pelarski, forfeit.
132-Jackson Cline won an 11-2 major over Joe Wiltrout.
138-Tyler Franke pinned Cory Popham in 3:32.
145- Nathan Trotter pinned Skylar Przbyiski in 3:28.
152-Tyler Hacker won a 16-3 major decision over Luke Pettis.
160-Hayden Workman pinned Brandon Lucas in 2:29.
170-Walker Jones grabbed a quick :31 pin over Blake Noll.
182-Jack Grell pinned Lucas D’Jock in 4:44
195-Jacob Williams pinned Phillip Brinkman in 1:32.
220-Kane Beirne fell to Brock Noll.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Aitkin, 45
Rock Ridge, 33
106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Gage Benz.
113-Andrew Hudrlick fell to Grayson Bennett.
120-Jake McGuire pinned Asher Fox in 1:29.
126-John Pelarski. forfeit.
132-Jackson Cline, forfeit.
138-Tyler Franke lost a 7-10 decision to Grant Benz.
145- Nathan Trotter lost by DQ to Jackson Kendall.
152-Tyler Hacker won a 13-7 decision to Colton Gallus.
160-Hayden Workman, forfeit.
170-Walker Jones, fell to Damian Tappio.
182-Jack Grell pinned Gavin Flannigan in 2:54.
195-Jacob Williams received a forfeit.
220-Kane Beirne fell to Keegan Comer.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Winning exhibition matches for the night were Garrett Trotter (2), Aiden Insley (2), Noah Roettger and Luke Workman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.