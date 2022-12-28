Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers won all three of their matches in the quadrangular at Pine City Tuesday night, Dec. 20, two being section match-ups. The Gobblers beat the Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson Dragons in the first match 62-18, before taking the Wisconsin’s Luck, Frederic, Grantsburg, Siren wrestlers, 68-12. In the final match of the evening, Aitkin won over section foe, Rock Ridge, 45-33.  Reaching milestones in the Tuesday night matches were sophomores Jacob Williams with 75 career wins and John Pelarski with 50 wins.

The Gobblers plan to be in West Fargo Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 27-28-29, competing in the annual Rumble on the Red. 

