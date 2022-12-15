Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers hit the road to start their 2022-23 season defeating the Hibbing Bluejackets 45-30 in their season-opening dual Tuesday, Dec. 6 and finishing sixth in the 16-team Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Invitational over the weekend.
Aitkin’s varsity wrestlers are scheduled to compete at the Jackhammer Invitational Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17 in Pequot Lakes, before traveling to Pine City for a triangular with Pine City and Rock Ridge Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Aitkin, 45
Hibbing, 30
106-Weston Kyllonen won a 9-6 decision over Ben Masheimer.
113-Andrew Hudrlik lost by fall to Nehemiah Figueroa.
120-Jake McGuire pinned Emma Platt in 1:58.
126-John Pelarski fell to Christian Jelle.
132-Jackson Cline won a 13-9 decision over Kaden Sweeney.
138-Tyler Franke received a forfeit.
145-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
152-Kenny Erickson pinned Kenny Miraflores in 1:42.
160-Walker Jones fell to Bryson Larrabee.
170-Hayden Workman pinned Preston Thronson in 1:15.
182-Jacob Williams won a 15-13 decision over Cooper Hendrickson.
195-Aitkin was open.
220-Kaine Beirne lost by fall to Ian Larrabee.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton picked up his 60th career pin with a 3:20 fall over Alex Henderson.
Winning exhibition matches for the junior varsity were Noelan Jones, Chase Morris, Madelyn Strohmayer, Kaine Beirne and Colter Popkas.
JCC INVITE
Aitkin had three of their wrestlers finish first in their division at the Jackson County Central Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10. Senior Craig Ashton took the gold in the varsity tournament at heavyweight with seventh grader Weston Kyllonen for the junior varsity and junior Madelyn Strohmayer in the Girl’s Division. Varsity wrestler Kenny Erickson claimed the runner-up spot at 152 pounds with Jacob McGuire placing second for the JV.
At 126 pounds, John Pelarski (4-2) and Jacob Williams (2-2) at 182 placed fourth with Walker Jones (4-1) placing fifth at 160. Nathan Trotter (2-2) and Hayden Workman (3-2) also wrestled in the varsity division.
Tyler Hacker (2-1) and Kane Beirne (2-1) finished in third place in the JV tournament with Adrian Kramarczuk (0-3), Tyler Franke (2-2), and Aiden Insley (1-3) placing fourth . Garrett Trotter (2-2), Luke Workman (2-1), Noelan Jones (2-2) and Cole Spolarich (0-2) also wrestled in the JV portion and Kayleanna Insley (0-2) wrestled in the Girl’s Division D finishing third.
With only six of Aitkin’s varsity wrestlers competing, the team finished in sixth place in the 17-team tournament with 92 points. Hutchinson topped the tournament with 204.5 points, followed closely by host Jackson County Central with 197.5. Aitkin’s junior varsity finished the tournament in seventh place out of 18 teams. Other teams competing were Fairmont-Martin Co. West, Adrian Area, Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial Area, Maple River/USC, New London-Spicer, Worthington, Fulda-Murray City Central, Luverne, Western Christian, Windom-Mountain Lake, West Lyon, Wabasha-Kellog, Waseca and Madelia-Truman.
