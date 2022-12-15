Craig Ashton wrestling

Senior Co-captain Craig Ashton posted his 60th career pin at Hibbing last week with a fall in 3:20 over Bluejacket Alex Henderson.

 Sharon Dotzler

Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers hit the road to start their 2022-23 season defeating the Hibbing Bluejackets 45-30 in their season-opening dual Tuesday, Dec. 6 and finishing sixth in the 16-team Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Invitational over the weekend.

Aitkin’s varsity wrestlers are scheduled to compete at the Jackhammer Invitational Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17 in Pequot Lakes, before traveling to Pine City for a triangular with Pine City and Rock Ridge Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.