It might be a while before the high school wrestling season begins but area grapplers have a last chance to take part in a camp.
Aitkin will host the camp Aug. 6-7 at Rippleside Elementary School. Registration ends soon for the event that features two outstanding world class wrestlers – Hayden Zillmer, former Crosby-Ironton Ranger and Tony Nelson, a two-time NCAA champion from Minnesota, a four-time All-American and three-time Big Ten champion.
Nelson is also a member of the University World Team. Zillmer, meanwhile, was a three-time state champion, two-time Greco Roman Team USA member and two-time U.S. national team member.
“How great is it to have two guys with all that experience?” said Aitkin wrestling coach Larry Liljenquist. “Most of our kids know Zillmer and they really listen to what he has to say. Nelson will also be a great addition to the camp.”
There is a cost for the camp, which includes two days of training, a t-shirt and lunch both days.
Sessions will be Friday from 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wrestlers who have completed grades k-12 are able to participate. Contact Aitkin Community Education to sign up.
Liljenquist likes the fact that wrestlers are grouped by age and experience so they can learn at their own pace.
“My biggest thing is effort, that word works in all aspects in life, no matter what you do,” he explained. “We want to see effort in learning and performance.”
Liljenquist said that the camp has had as many as 120 kids involved but is expecting more like 70 this year.
Participants will go through technique sessions and then go through live situations to put those techniques to work.
The event is sponsored by the Aitkin Wrestling Club and the Scoring Edge Wrestling Center in cooperation with Aitkin Community Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.