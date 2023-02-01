The Aitkin All Starz dance team is ready to go Saturday to the Section 4A Tournament at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.
The dancers got tuned up by doing well at the Monticello Invite last Saturday. The varsity jazz team ended up second and the varsity kick team finished runnerup.
They have worked their way through a regular season with new Coach Dena Pribbenow and have their sights set on doing the best they can this week and hopefully earning their way to the State Meet later this month.
They have only one senior, Mea Hays, also one of the captains. She is joined in the leadership role by junior Kenna Garard and sophomore Hannah Jones. Those three girls make up most of the varsity jazz team that also includes Atlanta Hagman and Ava Christensen. Coaches include Pribbenow, Justice Ramos and Chelsi Wagner. The varsity kick team also includes Hagman, Christensen, Jones and Garard, along with Evelyn Anderson, Hannah Rasmussen, Kate Boyd, Krista Hays, Melaina Collins, Natalie Crowther, Paige Packer, Payton Alcox, Teagen Oman and Trynity Horner. These young ladies have worked very hard all season and continue to improve as the Sections get closer.
Coach Pribbenow has been happy with the improvement her dancers have made, “This is a young team and we’re excited about the progress they have made during the season”.
The Section 4A Meet gets underway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.