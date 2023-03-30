Despite the weather outside, the Aitkin Gobbler track teams were able to take part in the Braham Invite indoors at the Foley facility March 25 with the girls and boys both finishing third in the competition. 

The girls picked up a pair of firsts as Emma Jacobson won the triple jump with a leap of 28’4” and Tika May winning the 55m hurdles in a time of 9.77. The girls had a second from Brita Westman in the 55m hurdles just behind her teammate and they had three thirds. Teagan Piecek was third in the 200m, the sprint medley with Savannah Holm, Kenzie Hamilton, Piecek and Grace Hanson and the 4x400 of Maddie Hamilton, Kaelynn Gruhlke, Tallulah Houser and Kira Hamilton both in third place. 

