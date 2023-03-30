Despite the weather outside, the Aitkin Gobbler track teams were able to take part in the Braham Invite indoors at the Foley facility March 25 with the girls and boys both finishing third in the competition.
The girls picked up a pair of firsts as Emma Jacobson won the triple jump with a leap of 28’4” and Tika May winning the 55m hurdles in a time of 9.77. The girls had a second from Brita Westman in the 55m hurdles just behind her teammate and they had three thirds. Teagan Piecek was third in the 200m, the sprint medley with Savannah Holm, Kenzie Hamilton, Piecek and Grace Hanson and the 4x400 of Maddie Hamilton, Kaelynn Gruhlke, Tallulah Houser and Kira Hamilton both in third place.
Pine City won the meet with 128 points while Braham was second with 85 and the Gobblers next at 75 points.
Pine City also won the boys’ side with 137 points with Rush City next at 95 points and the Gobblers at 88 points.
Aitkin got a first from Isaiah Baker in the high jump hitting 5’8” and Mason Boyd won the triple jump at 37’5.5”. They also had a pair of seconds with the 4x200 relay team of Jackson Cline, Braden Bartel-Wagner, Jack Burchett and Alex Palm and the sprint medley team of Palm, Tyson Sjodin, Boyd and Cline.
Five third place finishes helped the Gobblers to their high team finish. The 4x800 relay of Clayton Purdy, Sjodin, Breckyn Williams and Dion Migizii, Craig Visnovec in the 55m hurdles, Cline in the 55m dash and Baker in the triple jump all garnered thirds while the 4x400 relay of Colton Popkes, Migizii, Camden Visnovec and Tyler Franke also finished third.
