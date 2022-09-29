Local Palisade resident, Tim Berg, was named the 2022 Lucas Oil Angler of the Year.
However, the cherry on top of the fish sundae is that he also won second place in the co-angler division for the National Walleye Championship in Dunkirk, New York.
Local Palisade resident, Tim Berg, was named the 2022 Lucas Oil Angler of the Year.
However, the cherry on top of the fish sundae is that he also won second place in the co-angler division for the National Walleye Championship in Dunkirk, New York.
Berg can be found all around Aitkin County, from home in Palisade to work in Aitkin and all the lakes in between. He’s a retired military veteran who moved to the area in 2019.
The first time Berg competed in the National Walleye Tour (NWT) was about 14 years ago, in 2008. But it wasn’t until he retired from the military in 2018 that he was able to focus more time on the tournament.
According to the NWT website, “The Cabela’s National Walleye Tour offers premier, tour-level competition for walleye anglers across the North. Each event is coordinated and executed by industry professionals with decades of experience in the tournament fishing business.”
Co-anglers
“As co-anglers, we fish with a professional fisherman,” explained Berg.
There are detailed rules and regulations within the tournament. “See, as a co-angler, you can’t share information with what you did (on) day one. So, you went out there and did really good with this guy (your pro) on day one; you can’t give that information to your pro on day two,” explained the angler. “That’s against the rules. They do polygraph testing for the winners.”
“We are allowed to bring up to two rods of our own as a co-angler, but most of the pros want you to use their equipment,” said Berg. So he skips bringing his rods, and the go-to piece of gear he packs is his life jacket.
The fish caught during the tournament are released back into the water if possible. “Anything that does die, they donate to the local food shelf of whatever area you’re in,” said Berg.
The days of the tournament and championships are long, with starting time at 7 a.m. and the start of weigh-ins beginning around 3 p.m. Berg’s go-to snack is a ham and cheese sandwich with mustard. And to wash it down? A Diet Pepsi, of course.
Outside of fishing, this angler can also be found hunting for larger targets. “We’re actually in the middle of bear hunting right now,” said Berg. “If I don’t have to work, that’s what I’ve been doing.”
Walleye advice
Berg’s advice for walleye fishing is that “if it’s a new body of water that you’ve never been to, do a little research and look for structure.” Structure in the water can include rocks or drop-offs.
His last piece of advice is to remember that “everything in a lake, no matter what type of fish it is, the bigger ones eat littler ones.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.