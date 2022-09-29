Tim Berg

Tim Berg stands in Aitkin’s Moose Lodge next to his two trophies. From left second place in the National Walleye Tour and 2022 Co-Angler of the Year.

Local Palisade resident, Tim Berg, was named the 2022 Lucas Oil Angler of the Year. 

However, the cherry on top of the fish sundae is that he also won second place in the co-angler division for the National Walleye Championship in Dunkirk, New York. 

