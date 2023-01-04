The year 2022 was quite a year for area sports and it’s time to take a look at some of the highlights.
January
The Aitkin Gobblers did well in the annual holiday basketball tourney as the boys won the title and the girls finished second.
Madelyn Strohmayer grabbed second place in the Rumble on the Red wrestling tournament while Nathan Stifter picked up his 50th career win and 25th pin and Carson Kullhem and Marshall Larson each snagged their 150th victory. Craig Ashton won the gold medal at the Skip Nalan tourney in Grand Rapids.
February
Ethan Bohn scored 29 points in the Mercs boys basketball win over Carlton.
The Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team moved to 12-8 on the season with wins against Willmar and Cambridge-Isanti.
Gus Sanford scored 31 points and 27 points as the Gobblers won two basketball games on a trip to Virginia.
The Gobbler wrestlers were second in the Section Team event while Madelyn Strohmayer won the Section title and in hoops the Gobblers and the “Fab Five” beat Crosby-Ironton in overtime and Paige Dean led the McGregor Mercs girls basketball team to a big win over Silver Bay.
March
Aitkin sent six wrestlers to the State including Madelyn Strohmayer, Kenny Erickson, Craig Ashton, Marshall Larson, Nathan Trotter and Carson Kullhem.
Rae Nyberg scored 19 and had 12 rebounds as the Gobbler girls beat Staples/Motley.
Zack Ehnstrom scored his 10th goal of the season in the Lightning playoff loss to Fergus Falls.
Natalie Obert was selected All-Conference for the Aitkin All Starz dance team and Hannah Jones was named to the Class “A” All-State Jazz Team.
Madelyn Strohmayer finished second in the State wrestling competition and Carson Kullhem and Marshall Larson both finished their careers with 174 wins to tie Jerod Novak for the most wins by a Gobbler.
Landon Janzen scored 21 points in the Gobbler boys basketball season ending loss to Virginia.
The Lightning Bantam team finished second in the State Bantam Hockey Tournament led by Hunter Moreland in goal and top scorer Drew Paulbeck.
April
Savannah Holm, Rae Nyberg, Jaeland Williams along with the 4x100 relay team of Teagan Piecek, Kelsi Welle, Jilly Cline and Rae Nyberg all recorded first place finishes for Aitkin track at Pine City.
Zander Peterson picked up the only win for the Gobbler tennis team against Thief River Falls.
The Gobbler softball team defeated C-I 19-8 for its first win of the season.
Jackson MacDonald knocked in nine runs as th Gobblers baseball team beat C-I.
The tennis guys won their first match of the season, defeating Cloquet.
Parker Jackson won two events and Darian Morgart won the 400m in the Mercs meet at Hinckley-Finlayson.
May
The Gobbler boys and girls track teams both won the Braham Invitational.
The Gobbler tennis team beat Duluth-Marshall 6-1.
Coach Jeremy Janzen won his 200th game as coach of the Gobbler baseball team. Aitkin grabbed a share of the Mid-State Conference title with a sweep of Park Rapids.
Shaley Pearson of the Northland Storm softball team helped her team to a big win.
Megan Buchholz pitched a perfect game as the Gobblers beat Nevis.
Jon Blanchette and Carter Dox helped the St. Cloud Technical College Cyclones into the NJCAA World Series in Tennessee.
June
Jordan Paquette had a pair of hits in the Mercs softball loss to the Mille Lacs Raiders.
Carson Kullhem pitched a one-hitter in the Gobblers win over Greenway. Alan Gruhlke won the Aitkin USBC Scholarship.
The Gobbler softball girls lost in the Section tourney to Esko 10-8 despite scoring six runs in the seventh.
Russ Gilbertson carried the torch in a Special Olympics competition.
Alex Palm of the Gobblers and Paige Dean of the Mercs both competed in the State Track and Field Meet in St. Michael.
Proctor eliminated Aitkin in the Section baseball tournament in the semifinals 4-3.
The Aitkin Anglers competed in the High School Fishing Nationals.
July
The third annual “Rumble at the Roost” Aitkin Youth Fastpitch event was another success.
The Flying Gobblers made it to the State before losing in the finals to finish second.
The Aitkin Junior Legion baseball team won the sub-section.
August
The Aitkin All-Class Reunion brought back many great athletes including Stan Doten and John Galarnault.
Megan Buchholz signed to attend and play softball at the University of Maine-Presque Isle.
Kolbe Sahr and Maggie Borseth finished 25th in the high school fishing Tournament of Champions.
Gobblers Breanna Hines, Madi Lehrer and Macy Paulbeck all won medals at the Mora Tennis Invitational.
September
The Gobblers football team kept the “Stump” at home with a 34-0 win over C-I. Jacob Williams picked up 220 yards on the ground for the Gobblers.
The Aitkin Anglers finished ninth in the State competition.
Carter Dox and Nathan Ehnstrom, both former Gobblers, played each other in the State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Jessica Much had 45 digs for Aitkin volleyball in the win over the C-I Rangers.
Randi Wilson led Hill City in their volleyball win over Deer River.
October
Alec Wake had four touchdowns in the Storm football victory over McGregor. Ethan Bohn had 198 yards rushing for the Mercs in the same game.
Gobbler Breanna Hines finished third in the Section tennis tourney despite suffering an injury in the semifinal match.
Jessica Much recorded her 1,000th dig in the Gobblers volleyball win over Hill City.
Josee Kellermann led the Mercs to a big win over Lakeview Christian Academy.
Former Gobbler Emily (Mehr) Jones was inducted into the University of Minnesota-Morris Hall of Fame.
November
Pequot Lakes ended the Gobbler football season as Aitkin finished 6-4.
Aitkin defeated Rock Ridge in the Section tournament but lost to Greenway to end the volleyball season.
Kaija Davies became the new girls basketball coach at Aitkin High School.
Minnesota Timberwolves mascot “Crunch” came to the Aitkin Fish House Parade.
December
Ethan Kunz recorded 48 saves in the Lightning loss to open the season.
Teagan Piecek scored 27 points in the Gobblers girls basketball win over Northland. Lainee Spangler of the Storm basketball team scored 15 points in the loss to Aitkin.
Courtney Gauthier scored 15 points in the Mercs basketball loss to Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Darian Morgart scored 31 points for the Mercs boys basketball team in its win over Floodwood.
Gobbler wrestler Craig Ashton picked up his 60th win in the Jackson County Central Invite. Madelyn Strohmayer was second at the JCC. Walker Jones won the “most pins in the least time” award in the same competition.
The Aitkin All Starz won first place in kick and second place in jazz in the dance competition, the Becker Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.