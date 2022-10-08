Something had to give on the final day of September when two teams battled at the football field in McGregor.
The Mercs and the Hill City/Northland Storm were both 0-3 coming into the Homecoming matchup but the Storm came in ready to get that first win.
Hill City led 34-0 at the half and went on to a 40-8 victory for their first win of the season.
Alec Wake scored four touchdowns in the first half as the Storm pushed its record to 1-3 halfway through the season.
The Storm took the opening kickoff and moved down the field easily and with 8:35 left in the period it was Sullivan Ammerman grabbing a 12-yard pass from Aiden Carlson for the first Storm score. Carlson added the PAT and it was 8-0. The Mercs went three and out and Wake fielded the punt and went the distance for a 14-0 Storm lead. McGregor moved the ball and then on fourth down failed to convert and gave the ball over at midfield. Wake raced 50 yards on first down and the lead ballooned to 20-0. The Mercs again gave the ball up on downs at their own 30 and again on first down Aiden Carlson found Wake wide open for the score. That was early in the second quarter and at the 11:49 mark it was 26-0. Carlson found Wake again with 1:50 left in the half from 25 yards out and after the PAT it was 34-0.
Both teams scored in the third period. Hayden Passig scored from two yards out and it was 40-0 when the Mercs finally got on the board with a little over a minute to play in the period.
Ethan Bohn, who had an outstanding night on the ground, went in from the two to make it 40-6. Kaiden Kellermann found Cooper Sellers for the PAT and that was the end of the scoring for the game.
Storm coach Adam Johnson was a happy guy after this big win, “Our offensive line of Liam Wake, Trevor Kingsley, Pierce Harrison, Jax Neary and Sullivan Ammerman did an excellent job up front. Jack Major was all over the place on defense. Nolan Carlson and Andrew St. Martin had some big carries and some great tackles. Glad to get the win.”
The stats didn’t really tell the story of this contest. Big plays were the key. The Mercs outgained the Storm 205-197 for starters. McGregor rushed for 199 yards to 133 but the Storm was better in the air, 64-6.
Ethan Bohn had a huge night, picking up 198 yards on 34 carries. No Storm player had more than 25 yards. Kaiden Kellermann was 1-4 for six yards while the Storm were a combined 3-5 for 64 yards. The Mercs had eight penalties for 57 yards and the Storm just two for 20 yards.
Hill City 20 14 6 0 40
McGregor 0 0 8 0 8
The Mercs play on the road at South Ridge Oct. 7 while the Storm is on the road at Ogilvie on the same day.
