Sunday Sundowners 9-12
Busch Lattes 7...0
Jen & the Geriatri 4...3
Class of ‘64 3...4
Hot Tamales 0...7
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Justin B 211
Christina H 138
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Justin B 591
Christina H 439
Monday Night Mix 9-12
Deerwood Legion 24...3
Holm’s Logging 23...4
North. Automat. 17...10
Aitkin Lanes 16...11
Bernick’s 11...16
Tire Barn 10...17
Dolls with Balls 4...23
Kimbee’s 3...24
Jarred B 184
Fran 155
Jarred B 487
Angie/Carrie 436
Chixs and Dales 9-15
Kiehm Farming 7...0
The DAV Team 5...2
Ed & Stephani’s 5...2
The Geriatrics 4...3
Dutch’s Electric 3...4
Timber Lakes 2...5
Aitkin Lanes 2...5
Rock & Rollers 0...7
John S 201
Bernie S 146
John S 526
Judy C 374
Thursday Night Live 9-8
Duffy 26...4
The Landing 22.5...7.5
Coombs Cuts 19...11
Block North 11...19
Deerstand 9...21
Grumpy Old Men 7.5...22.5
The Glen Store 4...26
Bye 0...0
Evan F 264
Linda D 159
Issac C 621
Linda D 439
Tuesday Tornadoes 9-6
Unclaimed Frt 5...2
Office Shop 5...2
Adv North 5...2
Sec State Bank 4...3
Rian’s Tree 3...4
Unit for Recov 2...5
Sowing Seeds 2...5
Savanna Pllt 2...5
Mike E 206
Sara R 173
Mike E 510
Sara R 459
Feather Merchants 9-7
Rustic Trail 26...4
Flat Rock Farm 26...4
Triton 24...6
Bernick’s 20...10
Dumpster Fire 10...20
Scott Watkins 6...24
North Automat 4...26
Dotzler Power 4...26
Jarred B 205
Krystal L 170
Doug C 549
Carrie B 454
