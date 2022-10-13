Brainerd Curling Club

For more information, visit www.brainerdcurling.org or email brainerdlakescurling@gmail.com.

 Mitchell McCallson

With 15 seasons under its belt, the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club is prepping for another new season that will feature a full slate of leagues, programming for new curlers and a Community Open House where guests can try their hand at this growing sport. 

The club launches its 2022-23 season next week, which will include the open house on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m. This is a free event that’s open to the public. Guests can check out the club, curling leagues and programs and give curling a try. Cashwise Liquor will be on hand for wine and beer tasting. 

