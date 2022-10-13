With 15 seasons under its belt, the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club is prepping for another new season that will feature a full slate of leagues, programming for new curlers and a Community Open House where guests can try their hand at this growing sport.
The club launches its 2022-23 season next week, which will include the open house on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m. This is a free event that’s open to the public. Guests can check out the club, curling leagues and programs and give curling a try. Cashwise Liquor will be on hand for wine and beer tasting.
Club members will be giving “mini lessons” on the ice to anyone who wants to try it. Participants should wear comfortable, warm and loose-fitting clothes and bring along a separate pair of athletic shoes with clean rubber soles. It’s 45 degrees on the ice. Participants must be at least 6 years old to go on the ice.
For those who want to learn a little more about curling, the club has a program called Learn to Curl, a four-week program from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Fridays starting Oct. 21. Experienced curlers lead the class, offering instruction on the fundamentals as well as etiquette and rules. Each session ends with a short pick-up game. There is a cost for the program which includes an annual membership that allows you to curl for free during open curling sessions and play in leagues.
The club’s fall leagues start Thursday, Oct. 13 and run for eight weeks, followed by a two-week playdown. The club offers men’s league on Tuesdays, women’s league on Thursdays, open leagues on Wednesdays and Fridays and doubles league on Monday. Curlers should register and sign up teams as soon as possible.
The club is making the facility available to individuals and groups that can rent it for private parties or events. For groups that want to try curling, the club provides instructors to give a short tutorial and then break up into teams for games.
The Brainerd Curling Club will host curling teams from throughout the five-state region and Canada during its two open bonspiels this year. A bonspiel is a weekend tournament that typically involves 16-32 four-person teams.
Located at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, the Brainerd Lakes Curling Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The arena was constructed in 2012 with a $1 million donation by Fran Holden. It now offers a full range of leagues and annual bonspiels (tournaments). For more information, visit www.brainerdcurling.org or email brainerdlakescurling@gmail.com.
