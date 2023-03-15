The McGregor Mercs and the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals met three times this boys basketball season and the Cardinals managed to win all three, a hard task these days. 

They ended the Mercs season, winning 64-49 last Thursday night. The loss finished the Mercs season at 8-17 and sent the Cardinals into the next round of the Section 5A tournament. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.