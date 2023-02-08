The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team fought illness and the Pequot Lakes Patriots last Friday night in a 63-21 loss on the road. 

The Gobblers had trouble scoring, getting just three points in the final nine minutes of the first half and just three in the first nine minutes of the second half. Isaac Asmus had nine to lead Aitkin with Alex Palm scoring five, Braedyn Smith and Ryan Alexander each scoring three and Eli Christy scoring just a free throw. 

