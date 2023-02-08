The Aitkin Gobbler boys basketball team fought illness and the Pequot Lakes Patriots last Friday night in a 63-21 loss on the road.
The Gobblers had trouble scoring, getting just three points in the final nine minutes of the first half and just three in the first nine minutes of the second half. Isaac Asmus had nine to lead Aitkin with Alex Palm scoring five, Braedyn Smith and Ryan Alexander each scoring three and Eli Christy scoring just a free throw.
Coach Scott Stanfield had a rough night as well, “We just had too much sickness among our kids and me as well. We need to get well over the weekend.”
Aitkin was 3-5 and the Patriots were 8-13.
Aitkin 9 12 21
Pequot Lakes 37 26 63
The game started with lots of sunshine but the second half the clouds came in and it started raining threes as the Detroit Lakes Lakers came to Aitkin and dropped 12 three-pointers resulting in a 78-65 loss for the Aitkin Gobblers Jan. 31.
The first half went back and forth with three ties and seven lead changes before the Lakers hit a pair of threes in the final 30 seconds to take the lead at the break. The game started with an Eli Christy bucket and after a Laker hoop Breckyn Williams popped a three for a 5-2 advantage. The Lakers took the lead at 6-5 but another Christy duece made it 7-6.
Later Andrew Martinson made it 9-8 Gobblers and Christy converted a three-point play, Palm scored off an inbound and it was 14-11. Aitkin had leads of 17-13 on a Smith three and two hoops by Asmus and, suddenly, the Gobblers were out front 21-15. Trailing 23-17, the Lakers hit a pair from beyond the arc to tie it, but soon after, Christy added another three-point play for a 27-25 lead. Palm scored again and when Smith hit another trey it was 32-27 Gobblers with a half-minute left on the half. Two turnovers by the locals and a pair of threes from the Lakers and the lead was gone.
The second half started with two Christy baskets and it was 36-33 Gobblers, but the lead didn’t last long. Eight straight Laker points put them in front 43-40 and brought a Gobbler timeout with 14:26 remaining.
Smith and Martinson responded with a pair of buckets but three straight treys and two free throws ballooned the lead to 54-42. Another three upped it to 57-42 before Martinson scored to break up the run. The Lakers stayed 16 points or better in the lead the rest of the game as the Gobblers fell to 6-11 on the season.
Christy had a big night with 30 points including 12-12 from the free throw line. Martinson had 13 while Smith added eight, Palm had seven, Asmus had four and Williams had three.
The Gobblers shot well from the line with 15-16 and the Lakers were 8-10.
Stanfield was realistic about the loss, “We played well for the most part, but their size wore us down in the second half. We didn’t always find their shooters especially in the second half and they put the ball in the hoop. We’ve made big strides in the past couple of weeks, if we had played them last month it would have been a 30-point game. They are big and physical and we played well despite that fact.”
