It’s another busy spring for former Gobblers as softball and baseball teams got to see some sunshine down south before getting the northern part of their season going this month.
Let’s take a look at how it’s gone so far...
Ally Ehnstrom-
Northwestern
Ally, a sophomore, started 3-14 with one run scored.
Megan Buchholz-University of Maine, Presque Isle
Megan, a freshman, has thrown 4.2 innings thus far, giving up nine earned runs with six walks. At the plate she is 1-8.
Kyle Cluff-
Concordia
Kyle, a sophomore, has thrown one inning with two strikeouts.
Caiden Kjelstrom-
Concordia
Caiden, a sophomore, is hitting .111 with an RBI and one stolen base in four games.
Tanner Hills-Minnesota North-Itasca
Tanner, a freshman, has given up eight earned runs while walking three and striking out one in his appearances.
Thor Dunham-(Hill City) Minnesota North-Itasca
Thor, a freshman, has pitched four innings given up four earned runs and struck out four.
Emma Thompson-
Tarleton State
University
Emma, a freshman, just started her spring season. Her recent finish in Odessa in barrel racing was 21st out of 150 entries.
Jake Ince-St. Cloud Technical College
Jake, a sophomore, in six games is hitting .235 with four walks and six runs scored.
Landon Janzen-
St. Cloud
Technical College
Landon, a freshman, is hitting .222 with two runs scored and three driven in through five games.
Carson Kullhem-
St. Cloud
Technical College
Carson, a freshman, has thrown one inning thus far with one strikeout.
