The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team got off to another poor start last Friday, trailing 21-0 after eight minutes before finally getting on the board. That lead by the Park Rapids Panthers would be enough as they ran off to an 83-38 win over the home-standing Gobblers.
The Gobblers were led by seniors Ella Janzen and Teagan Piecek who scored 11 and 10 points respectively. Emma Jacobson scored six, Camille Parenteau had five, Brita Westman had four and Abby Palm had three.
Aitkin was 5-8 from the line while the Panthers were 9-16.
Park Rapids 53 30 83
Aitkin 13 25 38
The visiting Crosby-Ironton Rangers raced out to a huge halftime lead and kept the Gobblers to 23 points total as they picked up a 79-23 win last Tuesday night.
Tori Oerlein scored 34 points to lead the Rangers to the win while the Gobblers were led by Westman with eight. Emma Jacobson had five points, Janzen and Piecek each had three and Emma Skaj and Haley Shereck each had two.
The Gobblers were 5-14 from the line while the Rangers were 6-11.
The Rangers dashed out to a 13-0 lead before Skaj got the locals on the board. Westman added two free throws but the Gobblers didn’t score again until the Rangers had put another 20 on the board for a 43-4 lead. Jacobson hit a gifter and picked up a hoop and Piecek buried a three ending the half.
The Rangers opened the second half with a 13-0 run before Janzen hit a trey. Jacobson hit a pair from the line and the Gobblers finished the game with a 6-0 run as Westman hit a pair of hoops and Shereck hit a layup for the final.
Coach Kaija Davies was short, “We need to find a way to get more shots up. It’s the time of year when we find out who can help us finish games.” One of the problems in this game was that the Rangers contested every pass and every shot making it tough to score points, a fact echoed by Ranger coach Pete Vukelich, “We work hard on defense in case our offense sputters. When we contest shots and rebound well we win a lot of games.”
One of the bright spots for the Gobblers was the return of Abby Palm who has missed most of the season. When asked how she felt about coming back, she said, “It was great to be back out on the court with my teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.