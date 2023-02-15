Camille Parenteau

Camille Parenteau takes it to the hoop for the Gobblers against C-I.

The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team got off to another poor start last Friday, trailing 21-0 after eight minutes before finally getting on the board.  That lead by the Park Rapids Panthers would be enough as they ran off to an 83-38 win over the home-standing Gobblers. 

The Gobblers were led by seniors Ella Janzen and Teagan Piecek who scored 11 and 10 points respectively. Emma Jacobson scored six, Camille Parenteau had five, Brita Westman had four and Abby Palm had three. 

